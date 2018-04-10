SkyTrak App A Big Golf Practice Help

SkyTrak LLC, a joint venture of SkyGolf and SportTrak, is rolling out Version 3.1 of the SkyTrak app for PC, iOS and Android. Version 3.1 features new performance enhancements including Fairway Practice, Shot Optimizer and SkyPro Integration.

“Version 3.1 helps golfers learn how changes in their swing or equipment affect distances, shot shape and trajectory,” said Andy Allen, SportTrak Managing Director of Golf. “Our continued emphasis on software and app development provides our customers with an enhanced user experience, helping them become better players.”

SkyTrak Version 3.1 software updates include:

Fairway Practice

Practice shaping shots on dogleg left and dogleg right fairways

Set the distance of the dogleg to shape shots with different clubs

Choose between easy, medium, hard

Shot Optimizer

Get immediate feedback on your data

Highlighted optimal ranges for launch angle, back spin and descent angle

SkyPro integration

Integrate a SkyPro device for measured club head speed and accurate PTI (smash factor)

The SkyPro is about the size of a flash drive and weighs less than one ounce. It attaches easily to the shaft of any golf club just below the grip making it virtually undetectable. Thousands of critical data points about a golfer’s swing path, club head speed, swing plane, club face rotation, shaft angles and much more.

Says the company, “SkyTrak is golf’s most convenient, affordable, professional grade launch monitor and simulator. It provides accurate, real-time feedback making it a complete practice, play and entertainment system for golf at home.”

The new app is available on the App Store and Google Play. For more information about SkyTrak, visit www.skytrakgolf.com.