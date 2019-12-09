Srixon Teams With ASICS For Gel-Course Golf Shoes

Srixon/Cleveland Golf/XXIO is now into the golf footwear game with two brand new models in partnership with ASICS North America – the Gel-Course GlideT and Gel-Course Duo BOA.

“I’m excited to introduce ASICS golf footwear into the U.S. golf market with the Gel-Course Glide and Gel-Course Duo BOA models,” said Mike Powell, President of Sales and Marketing at Srixon/Cleveland Golf/XXIO. “ASICS is a huge global sports brand and widely recognized as the leader in performance footwear. They have a rich heritage of innovation and product quality, and align with our values as a company. These two models will appeal to golfers that enjoy an active and healthy outdoor lifestyle and love the performance and comfort that ASICS is famous for.”

ASICS golf shoes are built with inspiration from ASICS legendary running shoes and deliver comfort and flexibility, while providing outstanding traction and stability.

The Gel-Course Duo BOA model features the BOA Lacing system for fast, precise fitting through a quick adjusting dial to tighten or loosen the lacing system. They are waterproof and feature a traction sole pattern with seven spikes. The Gel-Course Glide shoe offers the alternative spikeless version with standard laces for versatile use both on and off the course.

Both shoes feature:

Lightweight Frame Work and Flexibility: Air mesh provides flexibility during the swing and while walking the golf course. FlyteFoam® technology by ASICS provides lightweight shock absorption and plenty of durability for golf.

Supportive Fit: An air mesh at vamp and the integrated quarter panel provide a supportive fit, while internal molded heel counter secures optimal foot support. Additional ankle padding helps create a custom fit that adapts to every move.

Golf Specific Tooling: The FG traction sole pattern places spikes exactly where they need to be for stability and traction while walking the course. Rearfoot GEL® brand technology by ASICS cushioning reduces impact and increases shock absorption, while Toe and Lateral rubber wraps help maintain balance throughout the golf swing.

$179.99 and $129.99 | www.srixon.com