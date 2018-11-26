Seven Dreamers Shaft Is Custom-Fitted Perfection

Seven Dreamers Laboratories calls its Seven Dreamers Shaft the world’s most advanced and expensive golf club shaft.

The process behind the shaft’s production, known as autoclaving, is traditionally used in manufacturing high-precision carbon products and helps the carbon fiber retain its quality without adding “unnecessary resin and paint or polishing and grinding.” Most modern graphite shafts are oven-baked.

This pioneering approach helps the carbon fiber retain 100 percent of its quality and eliminates common practices used by other manufacturers, including grinding or polishing to achieve weight and flex specifications, as well as adding three to five grams of useless paint weight to the structure.

The surface condition of the shaft is perfect – no broken fibers, no fiber tears and no fiber bullets. The resulting design provides golfers with incredibly smooth feel and near-perfect transfer of energy for more distance with tighter shot dispersion.

Gone are the fancy paint color schemes found in most all other shafts that help TV viewers identify brands. This has a pure carbon fiber look with only the serial number and “Seven Dreamers” monogram.

The company offers 28 different bend profiles, ranging from 40 grams to 80 grams, which they identified as the most common through thousands of club fittings. However customers are encouraged, to be custom fitted at a Seven Dreamers authorized dealer. Seven Dreamers sells its products through select retailers, club fitters and “high-profile” green-grass shops. The shafts debuted in Japan in 2014 and have been endorsed by Masashi “Jumbo” Ozaki, who won 94 times on the Japan Tour.

Our testing group, those who had slower speed swings specifically and average drives of 165 to 175 yards, used the J-50, 40 R High Launch in the new XXIO driver. Overall, every tester was enthralled with the shafts’ performance. On their missed hits, they averaged 15 yards further and center hits increased their distance from 25 -40 yards over their existing drives. They all agreed that the shaft gave them a better and smoother feeling than their current shafts, and they loved the ball flight as well.

Since its introduction in Japan in 2014, and the U.S. in 2017, Seven Dreamers has gained a large and loyal following among the most discerning and affluent golfers. The ultra-premium, custom-fit shafts, which start at $1,200 each (J Global Design series), have been adopted by members of Cypress Point Golf Club, Riviera Country Club, Oakmont Country Club, Seminole Golf Club, San Francisco Golf and Country Club, Southern Highlands, TPC of Boston and hundreds of other golf and country clubs.

Those who must have their very own custom shaft built for them personally can arrange a $2,500 visit to the company’s Tokyo studios.

“Much like fine-quality, bespoke suits, our shafts are designed to complement the user by perfectly reacting to his or her unique swing profile,” says Shin Sakane, President and CEO of Seven Dreamers. “No other manufacturer in the world has the resources or manufacturing knowledge to create the superior shafts our labs produce.”

Iron, hybrid and putter shafts are also available in the market.

Visit Seven Dreamers’ list of authorized dealers