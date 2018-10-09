Find The Future of Your Game With TPT Shafts

TPT Golf has teamed up with Club Champion and the world-renowned Leadbetter Golf Academy to launch a new promotion that allows golfers to win “The Future of Your Game.”

Golfers who purchase a TPT Golf shaft from Club Champion through December 15 will be eligible to win a grand prize that includes 3 months of Online Coaching from a Leadbetter Certified Golf Instructor, a mental game assessment, and much more, to help them take their game to the next level.

Golfers can locate their nearest Club Champion location to schedule a fitting here.

“As a company, we believe in the unique ability of materials technology, professional club fitting, and individualized coaching to help golfers make dramatic improvements in their game,” says TPT Golf Director Sebastian Sebayang. “We wanted to bring those elements together for this promotion through our partnerships with Club Champion and the Leadbetter Golf Academy.”

Known as “The Hottest New Shaft on Tour,” TPT Golf is an upstart, Switzerland-based golf shaft manufacturer that has earned 10 professional victories on seven professional tours around the world over the last year, including four PGA Tour victories.

All TPT Golf shafts are created with “Thin-Ply Technology,” the process the company uses to manufacture thin and precise carbon fiber prepreg material that’s as light as 15 grams per square meter — four-times thinner than a human hair and one-quarter the weight of a page of paper.

Just as importantly, TPT Golf shafts are created with a patent-pending, automated manufacturing process the company developed called the “Thin-Ply Winding Method.” It’s this innovation that allows TPT Golf to position its prepreg in the exact locations and orientations necessary to create a new level of performance in a golf shaft.

With a properly fit TPT Golf shaft, golfers are able to contact the sweet spot more often due to its more axially consistent design. They will also likely swing TPT Golf shafts faster because of their optimized bend profiles. It’s this combination of more consistent impacts and TPT Golf’s optimized bending profiles that result in significant distance gains and a tighter dispersion.

TPT Golf shafts are currently available at more than 175 Authorized Fitters across the world, including all Club Champion locations. Golfers can locate a TPT Golf Authorized Fitter near them.