Breakthrough Rolls Out Stability Tour Putter Shaft

Stability Tour shaft is the result of feedback from the best golfers and coaches in the world and offers the same state-of-the-art performance as the Original Stability Shaft.
Barney Adams, Breakthrough Golf CEO, states “Introducing a tour model is just a natural progression of the brand. Stability clearly has filled a void in the putter category and now golfers who want to play exactly what the pros play will have that option with Stability Tour.”
Stability Tour Features:
- Look. Streamline, slim look which tapers to a 13 percent reduction in the shaft diameter. Stability Tour also offers a complete blackout appearance to reduce line of sight distraction.
- Balance. Stability Tour will balance like a steel shaft which makes it easy to recreate a specific swing weight when re-shafting. Better golfers can replace their steel shaft without appreciably changing the balance of the putter. This allows the most discerning players to achieve precise specifications on their equipment.
- Feel. Offers a softer feel. It will match the balance point and flex profile of steel with 30% more carbon fiber for crisp, responsive sound and control preferred by discerning golfers and tour professionals.
The Stability Tour shaft is designed with BGT’s patented Advanced Materials Technology, a scientifically proven platform which delivers the face square at impact. This results in a lower launch for predictable roll and better distance control. Blair Philip, VP R&D says “Testing confirms that both the Original Stability and Stability Tour deliver the groundbreaking performance that BGT has pioneered in our tour-proven putter shaft designs.”