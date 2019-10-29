Breakthrough Rolls Out Stability Tour Putter Shaft

Stability Tour shaft is the result of feedback from the best golfers and coaches in the world and offers the same state-of-the-art performance as the Original Stability Shaft.

Barney Adams, Breakthrough Golf CEO, states “Introducing a tour model is just a natural progression of the brand. Stability clearly has filled a void in the putter category and now golfers who want to play exactly what the pros play will have that option with Stability Tour.”