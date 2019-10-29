October 29, 2019

Breakthrough Rolls Out Stability Tour Putter Shaft

stability tour shaft
Stability Tour shaft is the result of feedback from the best golfers and coaches in the world and offers the same state-of-the-art performance as the Original Stability Shaft.
 
Barney Adams, Breakthrough Golf CEO, states “Introducing a tour model is just a natural progression of the brand. Stability clearly has filled a void in the putter category and now golfers who want to play exactly what the pros play will have that option with Stability Tour.”
Stability Tour Features:
  • Look. Streamline, slim look which tapers to a 13 percent reduction in the shaft diameter. Stability Tour also offers a complete blackout appearance to reduce line of sight distraction.  
  • Balance. Stability Tour will balance like a steel shaft which makes it easy to recreate a specific swing weight when re-shafting. Better golfers can replace their steel shaft without appreciably changing the balance of the putter. This allows the most discerning players to achieve precise specifications on their equipment.      
  • Feel. Offers a softer feel. It will match the balance point and flex profile of steel with 30% more carbon fiber for crisp, responsive sound and control preferred by discerning golfers and tour professionals.
The Stability Tour shaft is designed with BGT’s patented Advanced Materials Technology, a scientifically proven platform which delivers the face square at impact. This results in a lower launch for predictable roll and better distance control. Blair Philip, VP R&D says “Testing confirms that both the Original Stability and Stability Tour deliver the groundbreaking performance that BGT has pioneered in our tour-proven putter shaft designs.”
 

