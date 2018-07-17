Titleist Introduces Scotty Cameron Concept X Putters

Titleist has established a new standard of putter design with the introduction of Scotty Cameron Concept X, a premium offering of two experimental prototypes produced in highly limited quantities for players seeking the highest level of putter performance.

The new Scotty Cameron Concept X models – CX-01 and CX-02 – are designed to deliver the ultimate putting experience, blending the visual characteristics of a Newport 2 with the playability of a mallet through boundary-pushing design techniques and technologies. Each model features high-MOI producing “wings” that seemingly melt into the ground at address for added stability and forgiveness, plus new dual-zone vibration dampening technology for precisely tuned sound and feel. Concept X putters are distinguished by their innovative neck configurations: CX-01 employs a tour-proven “Nuckle Neck” with one shaft of offset, while the CX-02 is designed with a new low slant “Joint Neck” that promotes additional tow flow. An anti-glare Stealth Gray finish highlights the industrial design-inspired aesthetics of Concept X, keeping with the prototype feel.

“Concept X is for the player who wants the feel and performance of a Tour-proven blade style putter, but wants to benefit from the latest technology to achieve more forgiveness,” Cameron says. “What’s unique about these putters is that they’re fast looking and high-tech. But by making them wider, they’re more forgiving. You get a calm feeling like when you play a mallet. So, you get the best of a blade and the best of a mallet in one. It has a very elegant, high-end, industrial look.”

Each Concept X putter features advanced stability weighting with two, customizable stainless steel heel-toe weights, internal vibration dampening material, a stepless steel shaft and a new gray Pistolero grip with black lettering.

Scotty Cameron Concept X putters will be available in North America on Aug. 31, 2018, and worldwide Sept. 28, 2018.

$599 | www.scottycameron.com