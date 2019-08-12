TaylorMade Announces New TP Patina Putter Collection

TaylorMade’s new TP Patina Putter Collection features, says the company, “a refined aesthetic paired with unparalleled craftsmanship.”

Comprised of seven distinct models, the TP Patina Putter Collection is a modern take on a classic design, built with TaylorMade’s patented, Tour-proven Pure Roll insert. All in, TP Patina is a look from the past that plays like the future.

Delivering a rich and classic colorway to the line of TP Putters, the TP Patina Putter Collection features a naturally tarnishing patina finish. Through combining black nickel and copper properties, we created a unique reveal on the edges and sole of the putter. The TP Patina Putter Collection is built for golfers who favor a smooth and traditional putter shape still backed by unrivaled performance and technology.

Built to optimize roll characteristics in all models of the TP Patina Putter Collection, a new and thicker 5mm aluminum Pure Roll insert is specially engineered to bring the grooves into direct contact with the ball. As compared to a solid face, the Pure Roll insert’s 45-degree grooves improve forward roll, helping the ball start and stay on its intended line.

This third-generation release of the TP Putter Collection features new signature TP screws that securely fasten the Pure Roll insert to the putter face. Through this process, voids and air pockets beneath the insert are minimized, creating an improved and solid feel on impact.

Soto, Juno & Del Monte

The three blade-style putters in the TP Patina Putter Collection, Soto, Juno and new Del Monte all feature a clean build with a single sightline on the back cavity. Each blade putter is complete with a Pure Roll insert designed to give golfers optimized stability, control and feel.

As with every putter in TaylorMade’s TP Collection, the naming convention for the putters within the patina range draw on inspiration from areas, regions and landmarks of some of the world’s greatest golf destinations and historic courses.

The Soto provides a smooth appearance at address with 47-degree of toe hang and a full shaft offset.

Juno Shaped with squared contours, Juno’s appearance is complete with 36-degree of toe hang and a full shaft offset.

With a single sightline on the back cavity, the Del Monte putter features a slight toe hang of 8-degreeand a firm feeling on impact.

The mallet options for the Patina Collection are equally as impressive with four options including the Ardmore 1, Ardmore 2, Ardmore 3 and the new DuPage. Each mallet putter is constructed with a Pure Roll insert designed to give golfers optimized stability, control and feel.

Ardmore 1 is a face-balanced mallet designed with dual cavity sightlines and one top sightline, and a full shaft offset intended to promote a linear stroke.

With double cavity sightlines for a straight back, straight through stroke, Ardmore 2 features a face balanced toe hang and single bend TM hosel.

Ardmore 3 incorporates a 42-degree toe hang on a short slant hosel with a single cavity sightline.

The all new DuPage mallet putter completes the TP Patina Putter collection with a new take on the traditional mallet design incorporating a single bend, face balanced design.

New to the TP Patina Putter Collection, the TP adjustable weight system enables the TP sole weights to be unique to each stock length to hit a specific swing weight. Weights ranging from 2.5, 5, 7.5, 10, 15 and 20 grams are available for sale separately.

The entire TP Patina Collection is available in 34-inch and 35-inch lengths in both right-hand and left-hand models. Each putter comes equipped stock with a KBS CT Taper Stepless Chrome Putter shaft and a Super Stroke Pistol GT 1.0 grip.

$249.99 | www.taylormadegolf.com