Ping Unveils Sigma 2 Valor 400 Putter

Ping has introduced its highest-MOI Sigma 2 putter model to date, the Valor 400.

The counter-balanced mallet is engineered with a 400-gram head and custom built with a 15-inch grip and a 38-inch shaft with 50 grams added to the butt end to promote a stable, pendulum-style stroke. The mallet shares the same alignment geometries, heel-toe ballast profile and stealth finish as the 365-gram Sigma 2 Valor, which was introduced in November of 2018.

“With the success of the Sigma 2 Valor among golfers and on tour with two wins this spring, the addition of a counter-balanced option allows us to address an important segment of golfers who prefer this type of technology while delivering an exciting new custom-built option,” said John K. Solheim, Ping President. “MOI is about 12 percent higher than the original Valor, a significant increase. And counter-balancing encourages that smooth, pendulum motion and helps take the wrists out of the stroke.”

The new model has the same dual-durometer PEBAX face material found across the Sigma 2 series, offering a softer front layer to ensure the precision necessary for shorter, delicate must-makes. The firmer back layer offers the solid feedback and distance control required for holing longer-range putts and improving overall consistency.

Ping’s patented TR face pattern is also at work to enhance touch and pace. The TR face varies in depth to speed up off-center impacts for consistent ball speeds.

On shorter putts in particular, the added stability of the heel-toe ballast and 400-gram design offer a big performance advantage, and can be especially effective with golfers who have a slower stroke tempo. This putter can be custom built as either a face-balanced or mid-hang design.

$235 | www.ping.com