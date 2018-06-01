Ping PLD3 Putter Has True ‘Sole’

Continuing its series of eye-catching, high-performance, premium precision-milled flatsticks, Ping has introduced a new mid mallet, the PLD3 putter. Every limited-edition PLD3 is distinguished by a multi-colored, flame-torched copper sole plate that’s unique to that putter. PLD3 is a PING Putting Lab Design (PLD) original and part of the lab’s efforts to bring innovative putter designs, technology and engineering to golfers.

“Every sole plate design on the PLD3 is a work of art, made here at PING, which speaks to the exclusivity and one-of-a-kind appeal of the PLD program,” said John K. Solheim, PING President. “Using an open-flame torch, we put each sole plate through a multi-stage heating and cooling process that brings out the natural, living patina colors and unique patterns.Customers will cherish their PLD3 for more than its distinctive beauty, though. We collaborated with PING tour pros on the design and several of them have put the PLD3 in their bags. Plus, we precision-mill each putter at PING from T6 6061 aluminum to ensure precise engineering detail. You get a putter that looks unlike any other and it’s going to help you make more putts.”

A white, full-length sightline set against the dark head makes alignment easier. Thehead is finished with a type III black anodize to give it a rich, dark appearance, and the stepless shaft has a stealth, non-glare finish that eliminates reflections and further distinguishes the look of the putter.

The PLD3 putter is available at PING Authorized golf shops.

$435 | www.ping.com