New Cameron T22 Putters On Way

Twenty-two years after the emergence of his original Teryllium-inserted, major-winning TeI3 designs, Scotty Cameron has reimagined and announced the limited release of three new putter models built under the “T22” moniker.

Available in golf shops beginning Aug. 16, the Teryllium T22 Newportand Teryllium T22 Newport 2 offer modernized versions of the TeI3 models first introduced in 1997, while the Teryllium T22 Fastback 1.5becomes the first Fastback 1.5 designed with a Teryllium insert.

Precision milled in the United States from 303 stainless steel, and given a tactical matte black finish that brings out Scotty’s unmistakable “domino pattern” in the back cavity, the new T22 putters are designed to the modern specifications demanded by today’s dedicated golfers.

An updated Teryllium inlay construction with an improved elastomer vibration dampening membrane combines with Scotty’s removable sole weight technology and increased head weight to catapult the entire T22 line into the future:

• Teryllium T22 Newport: First brought to prominence as the putter design trusted to victory at the 1997 Masters, Scotty’s new Teryllium T22 Newport pays homage to the overall look, feel and setup of its original design, but with numerous upgrades and improvements – including a stainless steel construction, flat topline, adjustable sole weight, lightly-milled Teryllium insert and new durable tactical matte black finish.

• Teryllium T22 Newport 2: Incorporating decades of design refinements, Scotty built the Teryllium T22 Newport 2 in the spirit of the early models – with the soft feel of his Teryllium alloy inlay, but with the modern shape and sole balancing precision of a modern Newport 2 Tour model milled from 303 stainless steel with interchangeable sole weights and a flatter topline.

• Teryllium T22 Fastback 1.5: The new Teryllium T22 Fastback 1.5 incorporates a Tour-preferred mini-slant neck, improved four-way sole balancing for a square setup and a thinner topline similar to the Select line’s Fastback model, while maintaining the visual aesthetics of early Teryllium putters – with its familiar black, white and gold color scheme and “domino pattern” in the putter’s back cavity.

