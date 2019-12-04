New Cameron Phantom X Putter Rolls Out

Scotty Cameron has added a new model to the 2019 Phantom X family – the Phantom X 12.5 – to meet the needs of players seeking a stable mallet with more toe flow and a new alignment option. A left-handed Phantom X 12.5 model also joins the lineup.

Available beginning Dec. 12 in North American golf shops and on Feb. 14, 2020, worldwide, Phantom X 12.5 joins a cohesive Phantom X family that now includes 10 modern mallet designs built around five different head styles. Phantom X 12.5 provides golfers with a new setup option – featuring a low-bend shaft configuration and a tour-inspired single milled sight line – built around the family’s flagship model, the high-MOI Phantom X 12.

Like every putter in the lineup, the Phantom X 12.5 incorporates Scotty’s tour-inspired, multi-material construction methodology of combining 303 stainless steel and 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum for increased MOI, optimal weight distribution, forgiveness, improved sound and responsive feedback.

“Every time we introduce a new putter line, I receive requests from tour players and dedicated golfers for additional setups and configurations. Phantom X 12.5 is the result of some of those requests. I added the low-bend shaft for extra toe flow and also designed a new alignment option by milling a single sight line down the center painted black for a very clean look from address. It really sets up nicely. Adding this new model also gave me the opportunity to make a left-handed version designed so everyone can take advantage of the performance benefits of the Phantom X 12.5.”

The Phantom X 12.5 has a stepless steel shaft with one shaft of offset and a single “low-bend” designed to aim directly down the target line and promote an arc path for more toe flow in the putting stroke.

Addressing requests from tour players and dedicated golfers alike, Cameron added a continuous, single center sight line milled from the leading edge to the back of the flange – painted gloss black – offering a new alignment feature for the Phantom X line. It is also available for left-handed players.

The Phantom X 12.5 mallet is constructed with a standard-milled, 6061 aircraft aluminum face anodized black that extends back and through the flange area surrounded by heavier 303 stainless steel wings for high-MOI and stability.

The new putters also feature the line’s advanced stability weighting with two, customizable stainless steel heel-toe weights andstepless steel shafts, as well as the Pistolero Plus grip in cement gray with gloss black paintfill.

$429 | www.scottycameron.com