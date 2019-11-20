Indi Golf Putters Join High-Rated Wedge Line

Indi Golf, design and manufacturer of high-performance golf clubs, introduces two new putter designs to its arsenal of short game improvement clubs. The new Indi Golf putters include Allison, a face-balanced mid-size mallet, and Ramone, a toe-hang blade. They are available for pre-sale starting immediately.

“After designing wedges for the past few years, the putter category was the most logical next step for us in our mission to help golfers make their short game their best game,” said Rob Lang, General Manager, Indi Golf. “We’ve been developing the technology for these putters for over a year now and we’re confident they will help golfers make more putts. We’re excited to finally introduce them.”

Allison features a double-bend shaft that creates a perfectly face-balanced putter for the player that uses a straight back, straight through putting stroke. Ramone was designed with a 30-degree toe-hang, which is ideal for a player that favors an arced putting stroke.

Features of the high-performance Allison and Ramone putters include:

Precision CNC milled for phenomenal quality, exceptional feel and feedback

Constructed from Aircraft Grade Aluminum. Toe and heel tungsten weighting for increased stroke stability and feel for unmatched consistency.

Colossal Sweet Spot Technology, which eliminates mis-hits. No matter where the ball is struck on the face, the ball will roll the same distance.

The putters are available with matte black or satin chrome finishes in 33, 34 or 35-inch lengths. Indi Golf offers the Lamkin Deep Etched Pistol putter grip as their standard offering. Golfers can also select a Super Stroke Traxion Tour 2.0, Traxion Pistol GT Tour or Traxion Claw 2.0 grip, Golf Pride and other Lamkin grips for an upcharge.

The putters are currently available for pre-sale at www.indigolfclubs.com for a special price of $329.99; retail price is $449.99.