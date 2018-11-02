Cleveland Rolls Out New SOFT Putters

Cleveland Golf says its new Huntington Beach SOFT putters, which officially launch Nov. 16, are “where science and artistry come together for your best putting performance.”

“Cleveland Golf putters have always been a great value, but the Huntington Beach SOFT Putter, featuring a speed optimized face and premium finish, takes it to a new level,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development.

The hallmark of the new Huntington Beach SOFT putters is Cleveland Golf’s proprietary Speed Optimized Face Technology (SOFT). SOFT helps normalize ball speed across the face of the putter, meaning, no matter where you strike your putt, you get consistent speed and consistent distance.

A unique aspect of these Huntington Beach SOFT putters is a custom face-milling pattern for every head shape. Rather than relying on the same face pattern on every putter shape, Huntington Beach SOFT utilizes a gradual face-milling pattern on higher MOI models, while using a more rapid milling variation on lower MOI models.

“The Huntington Beach SOFT putter’s speed optimized face is one of the most advanced technologies available to improve putting performance,” Brunski said. “You’ll make more putts — plain and simple. The fact we’re delivering it at such an aggressive price point makes this one of the best values in the market.”

Cleveland Golf’s Huntington Beach SOFT putters feature a coarse, diamond-shaped milling pattern to soften the feel at impact while increasing friction for a more consistent roll. Each one is crafted from soft 304 Stainless Steel, delivering a better feel and more confidence on the green.

Featuring classic designs and highly advanced shapes, the new Huntington Beach SOFT putters deliver score-dropping technology in a finely crafted package to help golfers of all skill levels improve their performance on the greens. The putters are available in 16 unique color selections and four different color fill areas, providing plenty of personalization options to meet your needs. Color personalization is available for an additional $10.

$129.99 | www.clevelandgolf.com