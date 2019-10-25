AcuAim Putters Make The Game More Fun

Historically, putting has been 50 percent fear and 50 percent fun. Reading, aligning and stroking the putt are anxious parts of the game. AcuAim Putters will get rid of the fear.

Making your putt is the fun part. The more putts you make, the more you enjoy playing and the lower your golf score. Most golfers can “read” a green—it is fairly obvious to read right or left breaks, up or down rolls on most putting greens. After initially reading the contours of the green, the golfer ‘guestimates’ the probable track of the putted golf ball.

Using the traditional passive black or white alignment line on the putter’s top surface does little to enable putter aiming. AcuAim Golf is changing the game. When you compare the traditional black or white center-lined putters, there is no comparison. AcuAim’s luminous center-line addresses the shortcomings of the traditional putters.

As pointed out in this Putt Like A Pro article, the parallax effect causes an alignment error from the outset when the golfer tries to align the perceived ball’s centerline with the putter’s actual centerline. This inexactness causes the center-line of the ball and the putter’s sweet spot to be misaligned. Because most golfers focus almost all of their attention on the top of the putter when aiming the putter, it is unfortunate that the golfer usually follows with their eyes the top of the putter back through the back stroke—thus committing golf’s cardinal sin of taking their eyes off of the ball.

The putter, unlike design advances in woods, balls and shaft technology, has remained virtually unchanged. There is really nothing new in putter design since the 1950s; up to now, all putters then look virtually the same as putters today.

AcuAim’s next generation of putters replaces the traditional black or white line with a state-of-the-art luminous centerline. This improved putter technology is patented and conforms with the Rules of Golf. Specifically, this putter’s luminous centerline significantly improves and simplifies aiming, the “on-ball” halo aligns perfectly the center-line of the ball and the putter’s sweet spot, providing a visible on-ball target for the golfer to lock into during the putter stroke (thus help keep their eyes on the ball).

$430 | www.acuaimgolf.com