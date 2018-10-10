Tifosi Enliven Lenses Designed For Golfers

Think of sunglasses as your music player. Sunglasses have one control feature, they turn down the volume of brightness of your environment. Just as an added bass and treble control to your music player adds more depth, Tifosi Enliven lens technology adds bold contrasts and fine details to enhance the visual experience and improve your game.

Enliven Color Capture technology adjusts the wavelengths of light that matter most; making greens, blues, and reds pop with definition.

Enhanced contrast reveals changes in textures of the greens and maximizes color separation to enhance depth perception. The added contrast makes it easier to track a ball in flight and distinguish it on the fairway.

Tifosi is the word for Super-fan. That, says the company, is who they make their eyewear for. Their mission is to “provide technically advanced eyewear to enthusiasts of all sports and outdoor activities.” They design, test, and torture their product to enhance your sport whether you’re running a 5k, riding your first century or playing 18 holes on Sunday. “Tifosi defines us. We are enthusiasts about our product, our sport, and our fun,” says the company.

Enliven lens technology is available in a wide range of already popular Tifosi frame styles including Seek FC, Veloce and the new Alliant.

$49.95 | www.tifosioptics.com