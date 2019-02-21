Tagmarshal Powers Pace Of Play Technology

Tagmarshal – the golf course optimization and pace of play management system trusted by public golf courses, private country clubs and resorts globally – introduces two ground-breaking pace of play management solutions, FastLane Golf and ExpressGolf.

As a facility’s response to slow play, partnering course operators offer premium FastLane Golf tee times to groups committing to completing rounds in some 60 minutes under goal time. Tagmarshal’s 2Way system supports players by providing live, dynamic pace updates, along with yardage information, while operators have real-time line of sight to assist groups who fall out of position.

The innovative ExpressGolf event format reduces tournament round times to as low as three hours and has drawn praise from European Tour professionals. With event-specific rules including awarding ties to the team or player with a better pace, ExpressGolf makes pace of play a fun, tangible part of the occasion. Players play a dedicated, no hold-ups event, the technology guarantees results and operators increase utilization.

“Pace of play has negatively impacted golfers – from the weekend warrior all the way to the professional,” says Tom Cox, Vice President of Sales for Tagmarshal. “Unprecedented advances are being implemented for daily play and tournament outings to decrease round times, increase player satisfaction and grow the game, as well as course’s bottom lines, making it a win-win for everyone.”

According to USGA research, 74 percent of golfers say pace is crucial to their enjoyment. Furthermore, individuals are willing to pay up to 25 percent more for an optimized experience that is dedicated to fast play. FastLane Golf and ExpressGolf provide that dedicated approach by offering a turnkey package.

Tagmarshal works with individual public, private and resort course operators across nine countries to identify operational efficiencies and grow the business from within. Benefits extend beyond quicker play and more enjoyable rounds; heat mapping for course maintenance and data collection make this technology more than a one-dimensional commodity. Among those trusting Tagmarshal include Carnoustie (site of the 2018 Open Championship), Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (2019 U.S Amateur Championship), The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort (2021 PGA Championship), Whistling Straits (2020 Ryder Cup), Erin Hills (2017 U.S. Open), East Lake (2019 TOUR Championship), Valhalla (2014 PGA Championship) and the site of the 2019 U.S. Open.

