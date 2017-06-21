Popticals Perfect Sunglasses For Golf

If you’re like many golfers who, when not wearing sunglasses, place them on your head, hang on your shirt or stuff them in the golf bag only to have them scratched or broken, that concern has now been eliminated by Popticals, manufacturer of Italian-made high-performance sunglasses.

Developed by entrepreneur David Porter to address the issue of what to do with sports sunglasses when not in use, Popticals have a patented FL2 Micro-Rail System that allow the lenses to slide in parallel to each other for compact storage. Utilizing industry-leading lenses manufactured by Carl Zeiss Vision, Popticals features high-performance eyewear for athletes and adventurers.

Brand new to their line of uniquely portable products is a model designed specifically for exceptional precision and maximum visibility on the golf course. Purple and violet hues were carefully selected to provide enhanced contrast between the white and green colors of the ball and ground. It also allows golfers to see the fine details, undulations, and varying shades of green across the golf course.

The nylon material used to make NYDEF GOLF lenses gives golfers a competitive edge, making them 20 percent clearer and lighter in weight than polycarbonate lenses used in other sunglasses. They are also protected by a hydrophobic Ri-Pel coating to repel water, as well as oil and dust. The lenses are deliberately non-polarized, which allow golfers to read the subtleties of the course such as contours on fairways or fine grains of the greens while still offering 100 percent UV protection.

Popticals pop-out sunglasses for golfers, available with five separate models, come with both a soft case and a small solid protective case. The small, durable case has a carabineer for attaching to a golf bag or belt loop for convenient access.

$169/$189 | www.popticals.com