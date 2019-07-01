Ping G Le2 Women’s Clubs Cover Every Need

Advancements in technology, lighter overall club weight, expanded fitting options and premium materials combine to make the new Ping G Le2 family what the company says is its “highest performing women’s clubs to date.”

“The G Le2 represents our continued commitment to providing women golfers of every skill level with premium, high-performance equipment optimized to their swing speeds,” said Stacey Pauwels, Ping Executive Vice President and the granddaughter of Ping founders Karsten and Louise Solheim, whose role includes overseeing the brand’s women’s initiatives.”

“To achieve one of our performance goals of improving the feel of the club throughout the entire swing, we focused on making the clubs lighter overall,” Pauwels added. “We integrated our extensive knowledge of materials and manufacturing processes with our proven design technologies to deliver measurable improvements throughout the set. At the same time, we wanted to present the new clubs in a visually appealing and confidence-inspiring way. We’re extremely excited about the results and look forward to bringing the G Le2 family to women golfers around the world.”

Along with ensuring measurable performance improvements throughout the G Le2 family, Ping’s engineering team placed added importance on expanding the fitting options to help women find the ideal set to match their games.

“Having equipment that is custom fitted to their games allows women to see improvement from every club in their bag,” said Pauwels. “The G Le2 family really emphasizes that need through loft, lie and length adjustability along with the shaft weight, flex and grip offerings. Once we know those specifications, finding the best combination of fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges during a fitting is the next step in the process.”

“Because we custom build every club, we want women to know we’ll make them a set that best fits their game,” she said. “The key is determining the ideal set makeup that provides proper distance gaps between each club. That may be a full set or maybe a smaller set of a few metal woods, hybrids, irons, a wedge and a putter. Once we have all their fitting information, we can custom build the clubs to their precise specifications for maximum performance.”