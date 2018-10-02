New PGA Tour Superstore Website Debuts

PGA Tour Superstore, the country’s leading retail golf equipment, apparel and accessories destination, has rolled it its new PGATOURSuperstore.com, a completely redesigned way to shop for your favorite golf and tennis brands.

PGA TOUR Superstore has taken industry-leading technology and combined it with the largest selection of golf and tennis apparel and gear to bring you a world-class shopping platform that mirrors its unparalleled in-store experience. To tee off the launch, PGA TOUR is offering customers 30 days’ worth of exclusive online deals and giveaways.

Special offers include:

Autographed gear from Golf and Tennis Pros

Clubs from Callaway, TaylorMade, PING, Titleist and Cobra

Men’s and Women’s apparel from name brands including: Adidas, Under Armor, Puma, and Jamie Sadock

Trips and rounds of golf (Ireland, Crystal Springs, etc.)

The online offers continue through Oct. 29.