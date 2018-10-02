October 2, 2018

New PGA Tour Superstore Website Debuts

pga tour superstore

PGA Tour Superstore, the country’s leading retail golf equipment, apparel and accessories destination, has rolled it its new PGATOURSuperstore.com, a completely redesigned way to shop for your favorite golf and tennis brands.

PGA TOUR Superstore has taken industry-leading technology and combined it with the largest selection of golf and tennis apparel and gear to bring you a world-class shopping platform that mirrors its unparalleled in-store experience. To tee off the launch, PGA TOUR is offering customers 30 days’ worth of exclusive online deals and giveaways.

Special offers include:

  • Autographed gear from Golf and Tennis Pros
  • Clubs from Callaway, TaylorMade, PING, Titleist and Cobra
  • Men’s and Women’s apparel from name brands including: Adidas, Under Armor, Puma, and Jamie Sadock
  • Trips and rounds of golf (Ireland, Crystal Springs, etc.)

The online offers continue through Oct. 29.

 

Leave a Reply

GOLF TIPS MENU