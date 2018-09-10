New Balance NB Tour Golf Shoe Debuts

New Balance Golf is rolling out its 2019 footwear line led by its new flagship shoe, the New Balance NB Tour. The athletic designed shoe is built on a foundation to provide the ultimate in performance, comfort and traction.

Since entering the golf footwear category in 2014, New Balance has gained significant market share with its full-line of men’s and women’s golf shoes. Along with its success in the golf shops, New Balance Golf continues to receive the ultimate stamp of approval, players on all major tours wear the performance golf shoes without contractual obligations.

New Balance is known for its excellent fit in footwear and golfers will experience this in the NB Tour. The NB Tour is built on a PW-1 last which gives golfers a wider forefoot with a shallow toe box depth and a lower instep height for better ground feel. The waterproof microfiber leather upper has skeletally engineered, ultralight FantomFit support and a welded form-fitted tongue construction.When it comes to comfort, New Balance gets rave reviews due to its propriety foam compounds used in its shoes. The REVlite midsole, originally designed to provide lightweight cushioning to runners, provides maximum comfort for golfers while walking the course. This innovative cushioning foam combined with the Rapid Rebound sockliner injects new levels of energy and comfort in this performance golf shoe.

The ultimate test of a shoe is how it performs under all types of conditions. Comfort, traction, and durability are the keys to providing superior performance for golfers with the NB Tour. The TPU outsole features flex grooves that are specifically designed to move with the natural motion of the foot. The NB Tour uses the low-profile Champ Slim-Lok® Zarma Tour cleat system* with nine cleats, for better contact with the ground and the ability to harness more power with the swing. The cleat system is anti-clogging and is highly durable with superior traction.

The NB Tour is available Oct. 1.

$149.95 | www.newbalance.com