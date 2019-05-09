Meet The GPO USA Flagmaster Rangefinder

GPO USA, the industry’s newest premium optics company has introduced its Flagmaster 1800 Golf Laser Rangefinder. This new 6-power rangefinder allows the golfer to capture the targeted distance out to 1,800 yards simply, quickly and extremely accurately, and it also offers additional features to provide the confidence to hit the shot.

The new Flagmaster 1800 features advanced optics and the latest rangefinding technology. In addition to its proprietary GPOBright high-transmission lens coatings, this rangefinder is equipped with a fast-focus ocular that help to locate the object you want to range. When the flag is confirmed, the rangefinder will vibrate (short vibrating bursts for sensory notification), a circle will appear around the flag icon visible in the display, and the distance will be displayed.

The GPO Flagmaster 1800 is equipped with two different flag distance technologies to assure a flaglock distance can be acquired. This unique system will first look for the reflective prism located at the top of the golf course flag pin, if that is not available, the Flagmaster 1800 will immediately convert to close-target distance. The slope function of this new rangefinder features a red flashing LED light that is activated when you want to calculate elevation-adjusted distances

“We seek to offer the most technologically advanced products at a price that is affordable for all players,” said Mike Jensen, GPO owner and CEO. “Unlike the other brands on the market, we use the very best designers, materials, manufacturing and quality control available in the world. The Flagmaster 1800 is our masterpiece for ranging on the course.”

Like all GPO products, the Flagmaster 1800 features the company’s renowned and proprietary GPOBright coating technology and HD lenses for excellent light transmission. It comes equipped with a hard-molded case, carrying strap with a carabiner clip, microfiber cleaning cloth, loop wrist strap, Duracell CR2 battery, Multi-language instruction book and a Quick Guide flaglock card.

$389.99 | www.gpo-usa.com