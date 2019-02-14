Golf Pride Adds Align Technology To Z-Grip

Golf Grip manufacturer Golf Pride will offer the brand’s Z-Grip with its popular ALIGN Technology in 2019. The company made the announcement at the PGA Merchandise Show in January.

According to a recent survey, Golf Pride says ALIGN Technology is now used by 74 PGA Tour players. This technology was first introduced in Golf Pride brand’s MCC and MCC Plus4 hybrid grips and is also available in a Tour Velvet grip (all rubber) option. With the addition of a full cord grip to complement the existing options, Golf Pride will now offer ALIGN Technology in a full range of feel preferences.

Golf Pride says ALIGN Technology activates upon installation with a dedicated raised ridge on the back of the grip allowing for consistent hand placement and an enhanced clubface awareness.

Z-Grip ALIGN grips will hit retail on March 1 for $11.49 per standard size and $11.99 for midsize grip.

For golfers who want to get an up close look at Golf Pride’s inner working, the company’s new headquarters and research facility is scheduled to open later this year in Pinehurst, N.C. The facility is within a stone’s throw of Pinehurst Resort’s No. 8 Course.

“We super excited about it,’’ said Bruce Miller, retail product manager for Golf Pride. “The place looks absolutely phenomenal. It gives us access to all those groups and men and women who come in to play golf at the resort.’’

www.golfpride.com