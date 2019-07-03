Casio Pro Trek Smart Watch Features Club 19

Planning a golf outing this summer? Wondering what gear to bring along? Look no further than the Pro Trek Smart WSD-F30 from Casio.

Much like its predecessors, the WSD-F30 comes equipped with the hallmark features PRO TREK Smart fans have come to know and love along with new features like a smaller, thinner case for enhanced wearability, an enhanced dual-layer monochrome and color display which employs an organic EL display that shows maps and data in finer detail.

Powered by the Wear OS by Google operating system, WSD-F30 users have access to several app partners which are showcased in the “Featured Apps” list on the device for users to download, including the popular Hole19.

The latest version Hole19 now offers innovative features such as Authentication, Scoring and Wearable Maps. The new features will be initially exclusive to PRO TREK Smart Series (WSD-F30 and WSD-F20) and will make use of its advanced technology and exceptional design to provide golfers with the option to play a golf round without the need for their smartphone. In addition to the existing Hole19 features, the app offers: Course Download, GPS Distances and Auto-change Hole and Flyover, which will give you a satellite view of each hole with distances.

Once golfers have logged in and downloaded course maps, they will be able to play offline without the need for mobile data.

The standalone Hole19 Golf GPS for Smartwatch app is available on the Google Play Store for a one-time payment of $4.99.

www.wsd.casio.com | www.protrek.casio.com