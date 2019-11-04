Bag Boy Touts New Shield Cart Bag

Bag Boy, a leader in innovative golf products and accessories, is thrilled to unveil its newest product, the Shield cart bag. The Shield’s most compelling element is its unique hard-shell bag design.

The Shield cart bag is a brand-new bag with a modern twist. The Shield utilizes its exclusive hard ABS finish to highlight its new classic, sleek design from top to bottom. Aside from being a captivating bag, it’s also practical. The hard ABS shell serves as a protective armor for precious valuables inside the bag.

“The Shield bag will catch your eye because of its ABS shell,” said Pat Gallagher, Product Manager at Bag Boy. “Once you learn that the bag is not only alluring, but also sensible, it makes the decision to replace your old bag with it that much easier.”

With a 14-way organizer top with full-length individual dividers, it keeps your clubs separate so they don’t bang and scrape against each other. With ten total pockets to keep your personal items safe and in-tact, there is no want for more space. In addition to the dedicated, oversized putter well, the bag also includes soft-grip, rubberized lift assist handles integrated into the top.

All accessories considered, the bag weighs in at just 5.5 lbs. This brand-new hard-shell bag comes in various unique, different color patterns including an American flag, camouflage and carbon fiber print. Its release date is set for December 2019.

$219.95 | www.bagboy.com.