Wilson Staff C300 Iron Line Doubles The Power

Wilson Golf has announced two new sets of C300 irons, both designed to deliver greater distance and superior feel. Wilson Labs engineered these irons for the crossover (C) player whom Wilson defines as a mid-to-high handicap player seeking distance and accuracy, but in a more playable, midsize offering.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the next generation of crossover irons with Power Hole™ technology,” said Jon Pergande, Global Manager of Golf Innovation. “The distance, forgiveness, and feel of the C300 line exceeded even our high expectations. In our Wilson Labs play-testing, we are seeing results that far surpass what traditional irons currently offer,” added Pergande.

C300 IRONS: DISTANCE + FORGIVENESS

The C300 iron line represents the first time a double-row of Power Holes has been incorporated into our 3-GW Irons. On the sole, five Power Holes in a double-row configuration provide maximum deflection of the face for supreme forgiveness while additional Power Holes on the toe and topline mean that every shot is in the sweet spot. The C300 irons will feature new Lamkin Crossline 2 grips that are larger, softer and more comfortable and these are fitted to either a KBD Tour 90 steel shaft, or a Fujikura Speeder Pro 78i graphite shaft.

C300 FORGED IRONS: DISTANCE + FEEL

For feel and responsiveness, C300 Forged irons feature soft, forged carbon steel heads with Power Holes along the toe and sole to instantly add yards and off-center accuracy. These are the first Forged Carbon Steel Irons to feature Power Hole Technology. Found on 3-8 Irons, C300 Forged Irons are designed with five Power Holes, in a double-row configuration, across the sole and two Power Holes on the Toe. The topline of the club is solid creating a masterpiece of accuracy, responsiveness and feel. These irons will also feature these new Lamkin grips fitted to either a KBD Tour 105 steel shaft, or a Fujikura Speeder Pro 85i graphite shaft.

C300 irons: Steel $799.99/Graphite $899.99) | C300 forged irons: Steel $899.99/Graphite $999.99

www.wilson.com/en-us/golf