Wilson D7 Forged Irons Have Tour-Level Look

Wilson Sporting Goods has launched its all-new D7 Forged Irons for the 2020 season. Created with tour-preferred styling, a forged soft carbon steel face, a urethane Power Chamber and Power Holes, the D7 Forged Irons provide golfers with a coveted forged feel and world-class distance.

The D7 Forged Irons are designed with minimal offset, a thinner topline, and an ideal choice of blade length and face height. Compared to the inaugural D7 set, they present true tour-level appeal for a great look behind the golf ball. Golfers can appreciate the desirable forged feel thanks to the irons’ soft 8620 carbon steel face supported by a urethane-filled power chamber and V-shaped cavity.

“Combining the distance technologies from the original D7 line with the aesthetics of Wilson Staff’s players irons, the D7 Forged Irons provide an ideal blend of maximum distance and ultimate feel for golfers looking for effortless distance and ultimate control,” said Jon Pergande, Manager of Golf Club Innovation. “Through the optimized sole and face thickness, urethane-filled Power Chamber and centered power holes, the new D7 Forged Irons give golfers remarkable ball speeds, shot-making ability, and a soft forged feel across the entire club face.”

The urethane-filled Power Chamber and new Power Hole structure in the sole of the new D7 Forged Irons are designed to reduce vibration for a more solid and consistent feel at impact. In addition, the thin face and thicker sole, paired with the centered Power Holes, provides game improvement attributes including effortless distance, higher ball speeds with shot-making launch angles and spin rates.

The irons are available for pre-order on Wilson.com starting January 14, 2020, and available at golf retailers on January 21.

The irons are available with Golf Pride’s Tour Velvet grip. Golfers can select a D7 Forged Irons with stock KBS $-Taper Lite steel shafts or True Temper Catalyst Black 80 graphite shafts.

$899.99 steel, $999.99 graphite | www.wilson.com