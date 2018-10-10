Tour Edge Exotics EXS Line Includes Irons

Tour Edge is adding to its Exotics EXS line with a hollow-body iron set, featuring a myriad of game-enhancing innovations.

The loaded-with-technology iron set features a forged Cup Face with state-of-the-art SpiderWeb VFT Technology for expanded sweet spots, a hollow-body design on long irons and an undercut design on short irons that incorporates LaunchPad technology behind the face for optimal launch, a 19-gram Tungsten weight for extreme toe weighting and a Ramped Sole for faster clubhead speed through the turf.

The new ultra-premium, high-performance iron set will be available worldwide on November 1, 2019.

“Make no bones about it, this set was designed to be the longest distance iron in the game,” said Master Club Designer David Glod. The lofts are unapologetically strong as we were able to get the proper launch behind them due to the LaunchPad Technology and the seamless hollow body to undercut construction. I think it’s fair to say that you’ll gain eight to ten yards per iron with the EXS iron on the long irons and five to eight on short irons.”

A new SpiderWeb Variable Face thickness technology located behind the face acts as a web across the face to enhance the sweet spot in every direction from the center of the face. The forged cup face is extremely light and thin, the thinnest that Tour Edge has ever manufactured.

The steel is exceptionally strong and works in conjunction with LaunchPad Technology that is a TPE polymer that has been coated with a special performance gel that absorbs shock and creates more spring effect. The hollow body design also offers the best in perimeter weighting and increased face flex on long irons.

A 19-gram Tungsten toe weight elongates the sweet spot even further for maximum forgiveness on the face. A Ramped Sole offers more relief on the heel and toe for smoother turf interaction.

An ultra-premium Tensei CK Blue 2G shaft series by Mitsubishi Chemical is the chosen stock graphite shaft for the EXS iron set. Extremely light yet extremely stable throughout, the Tensei Blue CK features advanced materials like Carbon Fiber and Kevlar mixed with other lightweight materials that weigh in the 60-80 gram range depending on flex. A 60-gram weight will be available in Ladies and A-flex, a 70-gram shaft available in Regular flex and an 80-gram shaft available in Stiff and X-flex. In steel, the EXS iron set comes standard in a KBS Max 80 shaft that will be available in Regular flex and Stiff flex.

The Exotics EXS irons are available from 4-iron to sand wedge with the set also including a pitching wedge, approach wedge and gap wedge.

799.99 graphite, $699.99 steel | touredge.com