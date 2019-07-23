Tour Edge Debuts Three New HL4 Iron Sets

Tour Edge has announced the launch of three new Hot Launch 4 iron sets — the HL4 Iron set, the HL4 Iron-Wood set and the HL4 Triple Combo set.

HL4 is the fourth release in the award-winning Hot Launch series from Tour Edge founder and master club designer, David Glod. HL4 features a complete lineup from driver to irons, all designed to fill a niche as the best technology and performance at a mid-tier price point.

The new premium performance clubs will be available nationwide and globally on August 1. All HL4 custom fit orders will ship with Tour Edge’s 48-hour delivery guarantee in the continental United States.

HL4 Iron Set

HL4 Irons are made with the extremely soft 431 stainless steel, providing the optimal feel for players of all levels.

The HL4 Irons incorporate an expanded undercut cavity to provide maximum forgiveness, power and consistent performance.

The vast undercut cavity allows weight to be moved away from the face and into the sole for a higher MOI and high CT with faster ball speeds. This undercut cavity also provides a higher launch angle and enhanced forgiveness.

The HL4 irons were also designed with a shallower face height and a wider sole for a deeper CG and an easier launch.

The lower and deeper CG allowed the irons to be power-lofted for added distance and lower spin with the same launch characteristics as a standard lofted iron. This makes for a modern long distance iron design that will provide extra distance and straighter shots with the same apex height expected from each iron.

Advanced toe weighting technology in the HL4 Iron maximizes stability on impact while Variable Face Thickness technology provides better off-center hit distance from the face of the iron.

The HL4 Iron set comes as a 7-piece set with options from 4-iron to 9-iron, as well as a pitching wedge, approach wedge, sand wedge and lob wedge. The entire set will be available in right and left-handed models.

The HL4 Iron also serves as the 8-iron, 9-iron and pitching wedge featured in the HL4 Triple Combo set.

HL4 Iron-Wood Set

The newly designed HL4 Iron-Wood features a re-designed shape with a thinner forged face for more spring-like effect and distance. The upgraded distance is about a club longer over the previous Hot Launch iron-woods.

The iron-wood combines a hollow hyper steel body with a super-thin forged steel face with variable face thickness for maximum ball speed.

The HL4 Iron-Wood is available in 12 different individual lofts designed to replace standard two-iron to lob wedge irons. The iron-wood set is sold as a 7-piece set, for example from 4 iron-wood to pitching iron-wood, but can be purchased in any desired seven club configuration.

The iron-woods in the set feature a progressive sole width, offset and top line making the set seamless so that every club is perfectly suited to hit every shot desired.

“The progressive design of every club in the set, the visual presentation and ultimately the fact that this club enables players to hit better shots than they can with more conventional irons,” said Glod.

HL4 Triple Combo Set

The HL4 Triple Combo set provides players with the most versatile set in golf and provides the most powerful, forgiving and accurate club possible for every situation on the golf course.

Plus, the end-consumer will save significantly in their investment in buying their hybrids, iron-woods and irons together as one set.

The HL4 Triple Combo is a seamless iron set that includes two HL4 hybrids (22 and 25 degrees), two HL4 Iron-Woods (29 and 32 degrees) and three HL4 Irons (35, 40 and 44 degrees.)

The No. 4 and 5 HL4 hybrids bring greater distance and forgiveness to the set over traditional long irons, while the No. 6 and 7 HL4 Iron-Woods provide the ultimate in forgiveness and ease of launch to the set.

The 8-iron through PW in the traditional HL4 irons provides a traditional set up designed to deliver exceptional feel and control on approach shots.

"I love the triple combo set,” said Glod. “It seamlessly combines hybrids, iron-woods and irons so that you're holding the perfectly designed club for every shot you encounter."

The HL4 hybrids features a thinner cup face as well as a thinner and lighter forged 17-4 stainless steel crown that provides faster club and ball speeds.

More weight in the sole of the HL4 Iron-Wood combined with the perimeter weighting properties of a hollow body design increases launch angle and forgiveness on every shot.

The new Rear Inverted Crown design lowers the CG for the highest-launching iron-woods to date.

Variable Face Thickness technology featured in all of the HL4 iron sets provides more contact points from the face that results in better off-center hit distance.

All of the HL4 iron sets feature higher MOI properties, which is a consistent performance upgrade throughout the entire HL4 line.

Custom Fitting

Tour Edge plans to have over 750 custom fitting centers across the country that will feature the mobile HL4 custom fitting bag and their industry leading 48-hour guaranteed delivery on custom fit orders. All custom fit specific orders turned into Tour Edge by 2:30 PM Central standard time will be built at Tour Edge headquarters in Batavia, Illinois and shipped to any continental U.S. state in 48-hours time, either back to the Tour Edge fitting location or directly to the end consumer.

The HL4 Iron set: $419.99 steel/$489.99 graphite

The HL4 Iron-Wood set: $529.99 steel/$599.99 graphite

HL4 Triple Combo set: $569.99 steel/$599.99 graphite

All are available right- or left-handed.

www.touredge.com