TaylorMade Announces SIM Max, OS Irons

On the heels of new drivers, fairway metals and rescue clubs, TaylorMade has announced its the all-new SIM Max and SIM Max OS irons.

Featuring the company’s “revolutionary” Speed Bridge technology and the all-new ECHO Damping System, SIM Max and SIM Max OS deliver explosive distance, enhanced sound and forged-like feel to the distance iron category.

After playing a pivotal role in the industry leading performance found in M5 & M6 irons, TaylorMade has built upon its Speed Bridge technology to deliver more refined performance with these new clubs.

Speed Bridge is a mass efficient beam that spans across the cavity back of the iron, connecting the back bar to the topline. This intelligent shaping allows for improved stability in the upper face and supports the topline, preventing unwanted vibrations that create the harsh feels associated with traditional distance irons. The increased rigidity in the topline and upper perimeter of the face delivers improved sound and feel while working in conjunction with a flexible Thru-Slot Speed Pocket engineered for increased ball speed and distance.

TaylorMade engineers also incorporate a Thru-Slot Speed Pocket in SIM Max and SIM Max OS. The slot stretches from heel to toe and completely disconnects the leading edge from the sole of the iron, which in essence creates a free-floating face. The collaborative technologies allow the face to hinge upon the topline for enhanced flexibility, more ball speed and greater forgiveness on shots struck below center.

Through further analysis, TaylorMade engineers were able to redesign the face and optimize the relationship between the stiffness in the Speed Bridge and the flexibility in the face. The result is a thinner and faster face with a larger sweet spot as compared to the company’s previous model.

Meanwhile, the all-new ECHO Damping System is, says the company, the key to providing better feel without sacrificing performance. This uniquely shaped damper design stretches across the entire face (from heel to toe) using multiple contact points for accelerated vibration damping. This damper design is driven by Vibration Damping Channels that wrap around the entire structure for effortless compression.

In short, the ECHO Damping System and Speed Bridge work in unison to deliver forged-like feel.

TaylorMade’s Inverted Cone Technology (ICT) is now uniquely positioned in each SIM Max and SIM Max OS iron to both increase the sweet spot and minimize the effects of common mis-hits. ICT is positioned in the center of the face on mid irons to deliver performance exactly where golfers need it the most.

TaylorMade’s vast archive of club data shows that longer irons struck towards the toe have a greater tendency to miss to the right. With this in mind, engineers progressively positioned ICT towards the toe in both SIM Max and SIM Max OS to generate a draw bias in the longer irons to minimize the common miss to the right. It’s positioned the farthest toward the toe in the 4-iron.

Designed for the golfer seeking all-around performance in a distance iron, SIM Max is built to deliver fast ball speeds, high launch and forgiveness. A lightweight fluted hosel with a 360 undercut shifts mass from high in the club to the bottom of the sole for a super low CG. These features combine to make SIM Max TaylorMade’s core distance iron.

SIM Max OS is equipped with all the same technology that powers SIM Max but bundled into an oversized package with a taller face to increase stability and a wider sole for forgiving turf interaction. The chamfered sole design allows engineers to drive CG low and deep to promote easier launch and significant ball speed. Stronger lofts protect the trajectory and produce a penetrating ball flight that makes SIM Max OS the longest iron in the current TaylorMade lineup.

$899 steel/$999 graphite | www.taylormadegolf.com