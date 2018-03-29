TaylorMade P790 Line Adds Driving Iron

The TaylorMade P790 UDI is the latest addition to its popular iron line — a forged driving iron engineered with breakthrough SpeedFoam Technology for golfers seeking the forged look and feel of a player’s iron with increased distance and accuracy off the tee or fairway.

To date, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, No. 3 Jon Rahm as well as TaylorMade stablemates Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day have all played the P790 UDI on Tour this season.

The most popular and successful players-distance iron in company history, P790 has seen remarkable success at both the consumer and Tour levels, with many players putting a variety of P790 irons into play in competition, opting for a forged iron that delivers remarkable distance and playability combined with preferred feel in a medium-compact head design with a thinner topline. Similar to the other irons in the set, the P790 UDI is constructed with a soft, 8620 carbon steel body combined with high-strength forged 4140 carbon steel with a wrapped-face construction in a hollow body design.

The P790 UDI’s hollow construction is filled with TaylorMade’s proprietary SpeedFoam material, which serves a dual purpose of generating ball speed as well as the management of sound and feel. Injected into the clubhead, the low-density SpeedFoam provides the face support and damping properties that make the performance of the P790 unlike any other iron in the TaylorMade family.

The P790 UDI also features a re-engineered Inverted Cone Technology optimized for the slightly smaller face area. TaylorMade’s previous ICT had a larger, heavier profile. The new, smaller Inverted Cone in the P790 UDI allows for reduced face thickness at the edges of the face, thus increasing flexibility from heel to toe and low on the clubface, resulting in more ball speed across the entire face. For forgiveness and playability, P790 UDI features strategically placed internal metal-injection-molded tungsten weighting for precise CG placement and higher moment of inertia.

The P790 UKI is offered in right hand only as a 17-degree 2-iron and comes equipped with Project X’s popular HZRDUS Black shaft (85g) designed for low launch/low spin and gripped with a Golf Pride TV 360. Additionally, the P790 will be available for custom build with an extensive offering of steel and graphite (.355) options.

$219 | www.taylormadegolf.com