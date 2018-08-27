Srixon Introduces 2018 Z Series Clubs

Srixon calls its 2018 Z Series golf clubs, which go on sale in American on Sept. 14, “tour-proven woods and irons crafted for the best players in the world.” Here’s a look at the entire array.

Z SERIES WOODS

The new Z Series Woods present a revolution in woods performance, delivering the most powerful suite of offerings from Srixon. The full line of Z Series Woods feature advanced materials to help amplify your long game.

The Z Series Drivers will boost your speed and distance off the tee with the Ti51AF Cup Face. This cup face is the thinnest, lightest, strongest, and hottest driver face Srixon has ever produced.

“This driver’s faster. This driver’s longer. This driver’s better,” said Keegan Bradley. “It’s really coming off hot and straight. It’s very forgiving and the sweet spot is really big.”

Featuring a lightweight carbon crown, Z Series Woods shift the weight to the perimeter, offering more forgiveness and less offline dispersion.

The Z 785 Driver promotes a low-spin, penetrating trajectory in a tour preferred look and profile; meanwhile, the Z 585 Driver promotes higher, straighter drives with additional forgiveness on off-center strikes.

The same powerful technologies that deliver more speed, distance and forgiveness are present in the Z F85 Fairway Woods and Z H85 Hybrids.

“A big key for me is accuracy,” said Graeme McDowell. “I love the bulge and roll look to this head, and I really feel like I can hit a lot of fairways with it. It’s just a beautiful looking driver that’s got a nice high launch and looks like the ball wants to topple over and get max distance.”

Z SERIES IRONS

Building upon the success of Srixon’s previous generation, the new Z Series Irons offer tour-validated designs with a soft forged feel. Cutting-edge technologies that help enhance distance, workability and feel, the new Z Series Irons are built to perform.

The Z 785 Irons feature a tour cavity, providing additional mass behind the impact location for increased shot-shaping ability and versatility. The Z 585 Irons feature an added speed groove, which allows for more face-flex, enhancing ball speed and distance.

Both irons offer an updated Tour V.T. Sole for smoother turf interaction and more consistent ball striking, while the forged construction from the soft 1020 carbon steel provides a better feel through impact.

Building on the most recent success of the Z U65 Utility Iron, the new Z U85 Utility Iron features a hollow, forged construction for a high-launch trajectory, soft feel, and unmatched distance. The utility irons offer an iron-like address profile making them perfect to create the ideal combo set with the Z 785 or Z 585 Irons depending on player preference.

“We already know that Srixon has one of the best forged irons on the market,” McDowell said. “The stats say that. Tour players choose it, even when they don’t have to. It sits great behind the ball and has that nice, soft buttery feel off the face.”

www.srixon.com