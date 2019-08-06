New Titleist T-Series Irons Fit Every Game

The engineering ingenuity that has made Titleist the longstanding No. 1 iron on the PGA Tour delivers three strikingly new designs as part of the Titleist T-Series irons – available for fittings beginning Aug. 8 and in golf shops Aug. 30.

Powered by breakthrough technology – including Max Impact for maximum speed and distance control across the face – the new T-Series T100, T200 and T300 models offer a combination of power, performance, playability and feel unlike anything Titleist has ever designed:

• A true players’ iron, T100 offers confidence-inspiring looks and Tour-quality performance with signature Titleist feel. A new fully-forged cavity construction is balanced by co-forged, dual-density tungsten for precise distance control with exceptional stability.

• T200 delivers powerfully playable distance with a tour-inspired look and feel. Max Impact technology spreads maximum speed and distance control evenly across T200’s thin, forged L-face – with high launch and stopping power – to convert near misses into nearly perfect.

• T300 offers the most forgiving player’s experience possible with a modern shape that rewards with faster ball speeds and preferred feel. Max Impact technology extends maximum speed across an extremely forgiving mid-size face, powering a fast cavity-back design that delivers the best combination of high launch, long distance and forgiveness.

“The T-Series represents a revolutionary step forward in Titleist iron design and technology,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing. “Our Club R&D team is nearly six times the size it was when the first AP iron was introduced 11 years ago. It’s because of that ongoing investment that we’ve been able to make such significant breakthroughs in materials and construction, and learn how to package those technologies into constructions that offer the look, sound and feel that players expect from a Titleist iron.”

“There are three key elements to hitting a great iron shot: distance, dispersion and angle of descent,” said Marni Ines, Director, Titleist Irons Development, Golf Club R&D. “T-Series technology helps players carry the ball longer and hit their number more consistently, even when they don’t make a perfect strike. Dispersion is tighter, so the ball stays on target. And trajectory is optimized, so the ball not only lands on the green, but stays there. Length means nothing if you don’t have control.”

T200 and T300 irons are powered by Max Impact Technology, a striking innovation that extends maximum speed across the entire face of mid and long irons while preserving superior sound and feel. A super thin face is backed by a unique polymer core – developed in partnership with Titleist Golf Ball R&D – to provide consistently better distance from every swing.

“Max Impact allows us to make thinner, faster faces that push the limits of iron ball speed,” Ines said. “With this system in place, we’re able to take our materials and make them thinner and faster to maximize speed across the face, and help give us the launch angle we need to deliver more consistent distances on every swing. In other words, you’ll end up with more shots that hit the green – and stop there.

“Being able to rely on the material expertise of our Golf Ball R&D team, we were able to build a polymer core with properties that not only deliver the resilience we needed for speed performance but also sound dampening that helps us dial in the preferred feel for each construction.”

The player’s iron, T100 is masterfully designed to achieve new heights of tour-level precision with signature Titleist feel. A result of direct tour player feedback – including Jordan Spieth, who put a full set in play at the Open Championship – the T100 is for the player who wants to play a true Tour iron.

Beginning Aug. 8, golfers can experience the performance of new T-Series irons by attending a Titleist Fitting and Trial event (including Titleist Thursdays), being held at hundreds of locations nationwide. To find an event, or book a free T-Series iron fitting with a Titleist Product Specialist, golfers can visit https://www.titleist.com/fitting/appointments.

The new T-Series irons made their tour debut two weeks ahead of schedule at the U.S. Open, due to player requests during prototype testing. Cameron Smith and Charles Howell III immediately put sets in play at Pebble Beach, while Justin Thomas added a T100 4-iron. Jordan Spieth, whose feedback was instrumental in the T100 development process, switched to a full set at The Open Championship.

“When I first saw the T100 irons and it didn’t say ‘AP2’ on it, I had to have full trust,” Spieth said. “I’m sitting there saying, ‘Man, I played the same iron that said the same thing on it since 2010, probably earlier.’ But I’ve been playing Titleist clubs since I was 12 years old, and they’ve never led me in the wrong direction and they’ve always gotten better. And the idea of a name change – really an entire change across the board with their irons – is big. But there are big changes.”

Charley Hoffman, Ian Poulter, Scott Stallings and CT Pan are also among the more than 20 PGA Tour players who have put the new irons in play, as T100 is poised to quickly become the most played iron model on the PGA Tour.

The T-Series’ high-performance stock shaft matrix includes premium steel (True Temper AMT) and graphite (Mitsubishi MCA Tensei) aftermarket options designed with tour-proven ascending mass technology – which provides lighter long iron shafts for increased launch and speed and heavier short iron shafts for control in specific weight ranges matched to the target players for T100, T200 and T300.

T100 & T200:

• Steel: MAP $175 per club ($1399/set of 8)

• Graphite: MAP $187.50 per club ($1,499 /set of 8)

T300:

• Steel: MAP $125 per club ($999/set of 8)

• Graphite: MAP $137.50 per club ($1,099/set of 8)

www.titleist.com/golf-clubs/golf-irons