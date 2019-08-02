Mizuno MP-20 Irons: More Muscle Back Magic

Mizuno MP-20 irons are getting even better — evolved from the DNA of irons that shaped the modern game, launched major winning careers and inspired generations of ‘tour edition’ muscle backs. They’ll be available in September 2019.

Exclusively Grain Flow Forged in Hiroshima Japan, where Mizuno has refined the art of feel for over 50 years, the MP-20 brings layers of feel. Balancing 1025E Pure Select mild carbon steel, a soft copper plating with Nickel Chrome – the original layering from Mizuno’s legendary TN87 blade – for an impact sensation recognized as our purest ever.

“Most modern muscle backs and limited ‘tour edition’ irons can be traced back to the great Mizuno blades. Though what makes a Mizuno iron truly exceptional is everything you can’t see,” said David Llewellyn, R&D Director, Mizuno Golf. “If you could peel back the chrome plating, you would find a sandwich of nickel and soft copper before the Grain Flow Forged HD chassis. Under a microscope, you can see a perfect flow of grain within the steel from the hosel to toe, compacted tighter in the hitting area. Designers can mimic our lines, but not what's inside.”

Three irons – MP-20 (Muscle Back), MP-20 HMB (Hot Metal Blade) and MP-20 MMC (Multi Metal Construction) – each offer their own unique appeal to work alone or blend within a custom set.

MP-20 – The ultimate Mizuno muscle back heavily influenced by the most revered blades of Mizuno’s past. Grain Flow Forged HD from a single billet of 1025E Pure Select Mild Carbon Steel, then layered with soft Copper plating beneath a protective Nickel Chrome for legendary feel and feedback.

MP-20 MMC – The 2nd generation of Mizuno’s multi material concept delivers a thinner topline and refined scoring irons. Based on the chassis, set flow and proportions of the MP-20 muscle back is engineered to be more playable through the use of Titanium muscle plate and Tungsten sole weight.

MP-20 HMB – A full set of performance hybrid irons in a sharp ‘tour ready’ profile. Inspired by the proliferation of long iron replacements on tour, the MP-20 HMB extends the concept right through to wedge.

More details about the new MP-20 collection will release leading up to release in late September 2019. Follow@MizunoGolfNorthAmerica on Facebook and Instagram for more details and behind-the-scenes look at the MP-20 using #LayersOfFeel.