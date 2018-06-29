Miura IC-601 Irons Made For Mid-Handicappers

The new Miura IC-601 irons employ the latest advancements in club design and manufacturing. This model improves on the highly successful ICL-601 Driving Iron.

“We are very proud of this iron, especially because it was created by Miura’s founder Katsuhiro Miura,” says Hoyt McGarity, President of Miura. “He’s integrated innovative technology with traditional design and the outcome is an iron that is higher, longer, and more forgiving than any other in the Miura lineup.”

Recommended for mid- to high-handicap golfers, the IC-601’s face is made of 455 Carpenter Steel as found in the ICL and Genesis PP-9005. Carpenter Steel is used in aerospace applications because it offers a unique combination of high strength, light weight and durability. This enabled Miura to produce an iron with a high Coefficient of Restitution (COR). It also allows more weight to be moved farther back in the club head. This strategic placement of weight allows players to launch the ball higher with increased ball speeds.

In addition to a low center of gravity, the IC-601 has a unique inner cavity design with a wide sole that creates more forgiveness and a large sweet spot. Finished in satin chrome and available in 4-PW, expect to experience optimized speed and performance with the new Miura IC-601.

Miura has been making the world’s finest forged golf clubs since 1977. Designed and constructed by the Miura family in Himeji, Japan, each club is individually made using the patented Miura forging process.

www.MiuraGolf.com