Cobra Calls New F-Max Clubs ‘Lightest Ever’

Cobra Golf has introduced what it calls its lightest, easiest-to-hit irons and hybrids in company history. Building off the success of the original F-MAX irons from 2017, the 2018 F-MAX Superlite irons and combo sets feature incredibly light-weight technologies and designs that provide more club speed, distance and easier launch.

The F-MAX Superlite Irons take ultralight technology to the next level. The re-engineered clubhead is 4 grams lighter, and maintains the same high MOI, delivering optimized forgiveness and stability. A 5-gram lighter shaft and a 7-gram lighter grip design, results in 16 grams in weight-savings ensuring the fastest club and ball speed possible for golfers with moderate swing speeds. They also feature an extremely comfortable, midsize Lamkin REL 360 grip (the women’s irons feature a standard men’s size grip) that is engineered using a softer, 7 grams lighter, rubber compound, delivering a lighter swing weight and improved comfort on longer approach shots.

Complementing its lightest shaft and grip offering ever, Cobra Golf has designed F-MAX Superlite Irons with the following industry-leading super game improvement technologies:

Optimized Center of Gravity – Progressive hosel lengths strategically position the CG (Center of Gravity) in each iron to produce the desired launch and trajectory. Shorter hosels in the long irons lower the CG to promote higher launch and distance, while taller hosels in the short iron wedges raise the CG to promote lower, controlled trajectories.

Progressive Offset Design – gradually increases from minimal offset in the wedges and short irons that require more precision to maximum offset in the long irons where increased launch & right to left draw bias.

Low CG/High MOI Design – Weight is positioned in the low heel and low toe areas to increase forgiveness and stability on off-center hits for straighter, more accurate approach shots.

Low Profile with Deep Undercut Design – A low profile shape paired with a deep undercut cavity design work in unison to get the ball airborne quicker, increase ball speeds and create easy launch to optimize carry and overall distance.

Greater Lofts – Greater iron lofts maximize flight trajectory, resulting in increased carry distances, and improved stopping power into greens.

Premium Chrome Finish – a nickel, two-tone chrome plating provides beautiful aesthetics and increased durability for great looking, longer lasting irons.

Specialty Wedge Design – A specialty wedge design in the GW and SW provides added versatility and shot control around the greens.

The new F-MAX Superlite irons and hybrids are available starting Oct. 5.

Men’s sets $599-$699, women’s sets $699 | www.cobragolf.com