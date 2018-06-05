Ben Hogan Golf Offers Father’s Day Deal

Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company has rolled out a special Father’s Day promotion to help any father, grandfather, or that special person with their approach shots.

Here’s the deal: Purchase any set of Ben Hogan forged irons including the newly released Ft. Worth BLACK Irons, Edge Irons as well as the PTx Irons and receive a free Utility Iron or Hybrid Club (limited to certain loft options).

The Ft. Worth Hi Utility Iron is easy to hit and is engineered to deliver higher trajectories for longer distances. They utilize many of the same basic design principles as the highly popular Ft. Worth Irons but feature hollow-head construction which provides a larger face profile, wider sole, and more forgiving weight distribution. The lofts available in the Father’s Day promotion are 22 and 26 degrees.

The VKTR Hybrid delivers distance, accuracy and forgiveness. Ben Hogan began developing a hybrid-like club over 50 years. He understood it would be easier to hit than most fairway woods, and could be more accurate than a long iron. The lofts available in the Father’s Day promotion are 19, 20, 21 and 25 degrees.

Ben Hogan irons, wedges, hyrbrid clubs are available for demo or purchase at www.BenHoganGolf.com exclusively. True to the company’s innovative Factory-Direct distribution and pricing strategy, all Ben Hogan golf equipment and accessories are sold direct-to-consumers. The 2018 Father’s Day promotion is valid from June 4, 2018 through June 17, 2018. Use Promo Code LONGGAME