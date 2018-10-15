Ben Hogan Golf Debuts Ft. Worth White Irons

Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company has introduced Ft. Worth White Irons, a complementary line of custom, hand-crafted forged irons that answer widespread golfer demand for a traditional nickel-chrome clubhead finish in their blade-style iron model.

The new irons join the popular Ft. Worth Black irons, one of Ben Hogan Golf’s most successful product lines, which feature a unique Diamond Black Metal (DBM) finish. The new irons are available for purchase immediately without retail mark-up thanks to BHG’s proven direct-to-consumer sales and distribution model that offers unprecedented pricing for high-performance, custom-made forged irons.

“The Ft. Worth White Irons are illustrative of how Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company interacts with and listens to its customers,” said Scott White, President and CEO, Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company. “On the heels of our sales success with the Ft. Worth Black Irons, we found many ‘traditionalists’ who wanted to play this iron design with the standard nickel-chrome finish, so we accommodated them with this launch.”

White adds, “As with the Ft. Worth Black irons, the White irons will be custom-built clubs to individual golfer’s specifications. But, most importantly, unlike other brands who launch a product that is not readily available, our exclusive factory-direct business model allows us to put these irons in the hands of golfers immediately and at hundreds of dollars less than they would pay for competitive products through green-grass and retail channels.”

The Ft. Worth White Irons feature a traditional forged blade design that is engineered for serious, accomplished players seeking a rare blend of feel, consistency, accuracy and forgiveness. Extensive player and machine testing validate that the irons generate a more penetrating ball flight on scoring irons, higher initial launch angles on long irons and better distance control on off-center hits, when compared with competitive irons. This is a direct result of dual Dynamic Progressive Weighting and Adaptive Perimeter Weighting Systems, which allow Ben Hogan engineers to optimize the size, shape and depth of the unique “depression cavity” on the rear of each club head.

The new Ft. Worth White Irons also feature proprietary enhanced V-Sole Technology, which is the most versatile sole in golf and has long been a trademark of Ben Hogan irons and wedges. It combines a high bounce leading edge and low bounce trailing edge on the sole and allows for easy manipulation of the club head no matter the lie and without changing the loft. The bounce angles on the Ft. Worth White Irons have been re-engineered slightly on each club head to eliminate grab by the turf, especially on less-than-full shots.

The company’s signature PreciseLoft System has been simplified in the Ft. Worth White Irons. While maintaining consistent 4-degree loft gaps between each iron for optimal distance gapping and to minimize loft ‘compression’ at the short end of the set, they will only be offered in one loft matrix — the mid-high launch profile (22 to 46-degrees from 4 iron to pitching wedge.

As with all Ben Hogan irons, the Ft. Worth White Irons can be customized at no charge and golfers can specify length, lie, loft and grips (standard or mid-sized) as well as their choice of a variety of steel and graphite shafts.

$700 per set (4 iron-PW) | www.benhogangolf.com