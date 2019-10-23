SkyCaddie SX400 Puts Power Into Smaller Package

SkyGolf has released the new SkyCaddie SX400, designed to give golfers the same great features found in their popular SX500 model in a more compact size. With a full high-definition 4-inch touch screen driven by an ultra-fast multi-core processor, the SkyCaddie SX400 joins the SX500 to deliver the most powerful way to measure yardage while providing the very “best view” in golf.

Last year, SkyGolf introduced the 20th anniversary limited edition SX500, with the fastest processor, best battery life and the largest and most vivid display in the industry.

Jacqui Surman, SkyGolf Senior VP and COO said, “After three wins and many top ten finishes in recent months on the European Seniors Staysure Tour, players are now telling us they no longer need their laser or even a yardage book as the SX500 provides all the information they need in a faster and easier way so they can focus on playing their best golf.”

According to first-time user, L. Nicoll, “The SX500 talks the language of golf and answers the questions you were about to ask.”

“Now, we have harnessed all the advanced stroke-saving features of the SX500 and designed the SX400 for golfers wanting a more compact version of this popular device,” continues Surman. “The graphics and interface of the SX500 and SX400 are incredibly appealing and really give you every bit of information tour pros get from their caddies to play your best golf. With the launch of the SX500 and now the more compact SX400, we believe the SX Series is the best-priced, easiest to use, and most feature-packed GPS rangefinders on the market today.”

The dynamic features of the SX400 are easy to access and to use, with a 4-inch, intuitive touch screen providing brilliant, outdoor readable graphics. A host of automated features such as auto-course selection, auto-hole advance and auto-zoom make either the SX500 or 400 almost touch-free from the parking lot to the 18th green.

The SX400 comes in a water-resistant, sleek and compact design that’s easy to hold and fits nicely in a cup holder of a golf cart. Boasting an exceptional battery life of over 20 hours, or more than 3 rounds, the SX400 is ready for extended playing time just like its big brother. Using multi-constellation navigation satellite systems, the SX400 and SX500 provide enhanced accuracy and overall better performance under tough conditions or tree cover.

The powerful processors in the SX500 and the SX400 drive SkyCaddie’s new Dynamic HoleVue, which automatically re-orients the entire golf hole from your position to the green as you progress from the tee. So, in addition to SkyCaddie’s patented IntelliGreen technology, golfers can now see the entire hole from their point of view.

As with the SX500, the SX400 includes a host of patented technology and stroke-saving features developed by SkyCaddie to help its customers play golf like a Pro.

Both the SX500 and SX400 feature the new Dynamic HoleVue with IntelliPath Technology that provides the distance to target as well as every other relevant attributes of the course, along and beyond your target line, without aiming a laser. You get distances instantly to all intervening hazards, end of fairway and other shot saving information in an instant to stay focused on your game.

Customize RangeVue by entering your personal club yardages. Then as you play, you will see your club range next to the RangeVue ring on every part of the course for much improved shot-making to fairways, layups and greens. RangeVue with Club Ranges provides added confidence on every shot to avoid hazards and dial-in approach shots for more birdie putts.

SkyCaddie PinPoint provides the ability to get distances to the pin while getting all the benefits of IntelliGreen. Simply enter pin sheet or zone information into the SkyCaddie SX500 or SX400 to get distances to the hole, front, center and back, plus the depth and true shape green. All information is on one screen that changes automatically based on your current position and angle of approach from anywhere on the course, whether you can see the flag or not.

The SkyCaddie SX500 and SX400 also provide digital scoring options for Stroke and Stableford with handicapping and tracks total putts and fairways hit in a full nine-hole scorecard in portrait mode. Turn either of the SX Series to the left or right and the AutoView feature displays a full 9-hole Digital Scorecard instantly in landscape mode.

Wi-Fi connectivity cuts the cord to streamline application updates and allows golfers to get the latest course information on demand without connecting to a computer. Just like the SX500, the SkyCaddie SX400 comes preloaded and “ready-to-play” with over 35,000 ground-verified, error-corrected courses.

More features of the SX500 and SX400 include: Shot Distance Measurement to help track how far the ball goes and help golfers to learn club distances; Target List View to give a quick list of all the targets ahead of on the hole; and Tee Box Selection, Gender Selection, Dual Green Support with a yards or meters option, Stat Tracking and a North Indicator.

As with all SkyGolf e-golf products the SkyCaddie SX Series is built around the SkyGolf 360 platform, providing unmatched wireless connectivity for golfers to upload performance data captured during their round. SkyGolf 360 allows golfers to keep all performance data regardless of whether it comes from a rangefinder, a swing sensor, a performance tracker or a launch monitor in one place.

Price is $299.95 with the introductory offer of a 1-year Double Eagle Worldwide Membership (a $59.95 value). After the first year, memberships start at $30 a year.

