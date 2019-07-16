Rapsodo Releases Mobile Launch Monitor

Rapsodo, the creator and manufacturer of SkyTrak launch monitor, has released of their newest golf product, the Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM).

The device, which uses the same machine learning technology that helps all MLB teams track their pitching performance, is now available to help golfers track their shots like the pros.

The MLM gives players the ability to analyze their swing by monitoring distance, ball speed, launch angle and more. This portable monitor allows users to view these advanced and accurate data metrics directly on their iOS mobile device – simply download the Rapsodo MLM app, calibrate the chosen device, and choose how to hit: live video tracer with replay, stats, or GPS map. Next, place the connected smart phone or tablet in the MLM cradle looking down at the line of play and watch the monitor analyze the swing.

Users can connect with players around the world by sharing their shot reports via social media in real time, allowing for a competitive edge. This component also provides golfers more motivation to continue to improve and show off to their friends, peers and global competitors.

Additional features of the MLM include:

Auto club recognition – no need to manually pick up a new club and adjust the settings; just wave whichever club you’re using in front of your phone camera

Video swing playback including shot tracer technology

GPS Satellite shot overlay

Bag mapping that stores your typical distances for every club in your bag

Story library – all your shots are collected to review stats over your lifetime

USB charging – 10-hour rechargeable battery

Travel friendly – 5.3 inches long and 10.2 ounces in weight (travel case included)

“We’re excited to be able to leverage Rapsodo’s strengths in tracer technology and real time data to make training for the game of golf easier, more accessible, and fun,” said Batuhan Okur, founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “The Mobile Launch Monitor’s personalization and accuracy will enhance players’ skills and experience.”

The MLM is a continuation of Rapsodo’s mission to enhance player performance by providing data for players at all levels. Rapsodo, well known for their Hitting and Pitching Monitors for baseball and softball players, leads the portable data and analytics space by bringing the same machine learning technology back to golf.

$499.99 | www.rapsodo.com

Watch the MLM in action