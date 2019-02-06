PGA Show Download: TecTecTec Rangefinders

Golf Tips got its first look at the TecTecTec brand of affordable rangefinders in 2018, and its recently-launched ULT-X rangefinder is even more feature-packed and impressive in function, finish and price. Add in new satellite GPS watch, ULT-G, which was rolled out during the PGA Merchandise show in January, and we’ve got gadgets worth a look by all golfers.

Designed with innovative Target Lock Technology (TLT) to help golfers quickly and confidently determine yardages on the course, ULT-X ($249.99) guarantees accuracy at plus or minus 0.3 yards up to 300 yards. A bold yellow slope toggle can be activated to calculate elevation-adjusted distances to the target and easily disengaged for USGA-conforming play.

“The attached face plate turns slope off and on so it’s tournament legal,” added Carissa Olezene, TecTecTec marketing manager. “It captures flags up to 400 yards and hazards up to 1,000. It has an automatic voltage regulator, so if you’re playing in fog or light rain it will automatically up the voltage so you’ll be able to capture your target. I don’t think that’s something our competitors have right now.”

Every TecTecTec rangefinder features three unique modes: Scan Mode takes measurements continuously to help make decisions on the fly, Target Priority Mode with Target Lock Technology displays distance to the closest subject to pick up the flagstick even when it is in front of wooded areas, and Normal Mode helps read distances to hazards.

The company’s renowned products have an ultra-clear, multi-layered optical lens for excellent visual clarity and 6x magnification with diopter adjustment. Additionally, all TecTecTec laser rangefinders are equipped with a CR2 battery, wrist strap, microfiber cleaning cloth and quick start guide.

Golf Tips expects to receive a review sample soon and will follow up with a full review.

The ULT-G satellite GPS watch ($99.99) is available for purchase in Summer 2019. Durable, comfortable and fashionable, it provides quick and accurate measurements to the front, middle and back of greens, as well as hazards and doglegs. Users have instant access to over 38,000 courses around the world and there is no subscription necessary. Show attendees who register at the TecTecTec booth will receive a 20 percent early bird discount and exclusive pre-launch shipping.

“It’s both our passion and mission to supply dependable, high-quality products at affordable prices to golfers of all skill levels,” says Renan Lore, Director of TecTecTec. “We are dedicated to creating industry-leading products that outperform anything on the market from a performance and budget standpoint.”

A pioneer in affordable and technologically-advanced rangefinders, TecTecTec was established to provide products of exceptional quality directly to consumers, thus eliminating middlemen in the distribution chain. By doing so, Lore and his highly talented team of industrial engineers help customers save money while providing access to some of the most tech-forward products in golf. In addition, TecTecTec guarantees lifelong fast and friendly service by providing valuable assistance and support 24/7. They also offer a 30-day full refund guarantee.