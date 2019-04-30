Lamkin Improves On Sonar Grip Lines

Lamkin has announced the introduction of two new models in its Sonar grip line.

Says a company release, “The new Sonar Tour and Sonar Wrap grips add distinctive options to the unmistakable feel and all-weather performance of the Sonar grip family that was a runaway success for Lamkin in 2018.”

Both additions to the Sonar line benefit from Lamkin’s proprietary Fingerprint technology, which distributes intricate and densely spaced patterns throughout the grip’s surface for a “smooth, comfortable surface feel along with a high level of grip traction for enhanced comfort, confidence and all-weather control.”

Also, Lamkin’s patent-pending Genesis material provides further comfort by combining a slightly softer feel than traditional rubber with durability.

Designed in collaboration with Lamkin’s Tour ambassador Justin Rose, Sonar Tour features the omni-directional grip traction provided by Fingerprint Technology, combined with Genesis for enhanced torsion control under the pressure of higher swing speeds. A unique finishing process preserves its super-tacky surface feel, ensuring the Tour-inspired design retains the line’s comfortable quality. A traditional taper shape delivers a conventional feel and is fitted with a logo down design, often preferred by the best players in the world.

Sonar Wrap provides the super tacky feel and all-weather performance and includes an ergonomic “Progressive Skive,” with fluctuating spiral dimensions based on grip size (Standard+ or Mid Size+).

Said CEO and President Bob Lamkin, “The combination of Genesis material and Fingerprint Technology in the Sonar grip delivers an ideal feel for such a wide audience of players. The two additions to the line add variations for golfers who have specific preferences in their grip style.”

$8.99 per grip | www.Lamkingrips.com