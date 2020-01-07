Lamkin Grips Feature Calibrate Technology

Lamkin Corporation introduces innovative models and technology for 2020, including two grips in the new ST (Smooth Tack) family, as well as Calibrate Technology, a unique design feature developed to create the company’s most advanced reminder grips in its 95-year history.

These new introductions will be available for purchase at retail partners nationwide beginning in February.

The pioneering ST line includes the ST+2 Hybrid and ST+2 Hybrid Calibrate grips.

Both are loaded with advanced features including Lamkin’s new “Smooth Tack” material, a special formulation of the company’s Genesis Material. An excellent all-around grip, with or without Calibrate, both models incorporate two distinct zones. The upper provides enhanced traction for the anchoring hand via infused cord, while the tacky lower section gives control and stability to the guiding hand. The midsized-plus profile (plus 2) has a reduced taper to meet the needs of a wide variety of players.

Built to last, Genesis Material, a patent-pending compound that creates a comfortable surface far tackier and more durable than standard rubber, maintains its characteristics in any temperature and/or after exposure to UV rays.

Beyond ST, Calibrate Technology is a major introduction for the brand in 2020. Like the world’s leading club manufacturers, Lamkin is continually pushing the design envelope to find creative ways to improve performance for all golfers. Calibrate models feature the most prominent reminder spine of any grip ever produced by Lamkin to help optimize hand placement, club face awareness, control and feel, for better shot-making and lower scores.

In addition to featuring Calibrate in the ST (Smooth Tack) family, Lamkin is expanding on the success of the popular Sonar lines. Calibrate Technology will be available in two Sonar models – Sonar+ Wrap Calibrate, Sonar+ Tour Calibrate. Additional information on each includes:

Sonar+ Wrap Calibrate – The first wrap grip to incorporate reminder technology, it is the perfect solution for players seeking the style and feel of a wrap, but the performance benefits of a reminder grip. In addition to Calibrate the grip benefits from Lamkin’s Genesis Material and Fingerprint Technology, which adds a consistent micro-texture surface pattern for slip-resistant control and omni-directional traction.

Sonar+ Tour Calibrate – Also leveraging Genesis Material and Fingerprint Technology, the Sonar+ Tour Calibrate has been engineered to meet the needs of players with higher swing speeds. Calibrate Technology further enhances Sonar Tour's reputation as a grip for those who place a premium on shot-making. The plus size taper shape is preferred by modern players.

“Twenty-twenty is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in our 95-year history, as we’re introducing breakthroughs both in material and design innovation,” says Bob Lamkin, CEO of Lamkin Grips. “Genesis Material has been a complete game-changer for us and the addition of Smooth Tack further exemplifies how the materials used in a golf grip can be engineered to impact performance, confidence and the lifespan of the product. With Calibrate we saw an opportunity to vastly improve the reminder / ribbed grip category, and it is without doubt a substantial advancement over what is currently on the market not only in performance but also in ease of installation.”

www.Lamkingrips.com