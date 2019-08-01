JumboMax UltraLite Grips Promise Better Ballstriking

JumboMax, pioneers of the USGA-conforming super-oversized grip category, have announced the release of its new JMX UltraLite Grips. These grips are a breakthrough in grip technology offering all the same stability and control of JumboMax's patented oversized grips at less than half the weight.

Not possible until recent manufacturing innovations, the JMX UltraLite grips are for the player who wants all the benefits of JumboMax's oversized grip technology, while retaining the feeling of more weight in the club head.

The JMX UltraLite Grips are available in; Small, Medium, Large and X-Large sizes.

About the JMX UltraLite Grips:

Promotes light, even grip pressure.

Maintains the feeling of a heavier club head.

Shape: Oversized tapered profile keeps club face square longer.

Color: Black with red, white & blue pinstripes.

Firmness: Maximum

Texture: Multi-textured, High-tack, All-weather Polyurethane surface.

Vibration Dampening: Moderate.

Standard .600 inch core diameter.

Length 11⅛"

Weight: Small 46g, Medium 47g, Large 49g, X-Large 51g

JumboMax Grips simply fit your hands better for increased distance, better accuracy and more solid ball striking. Their patented design and larger diameter provides a superior "Finger-Palm™ grip" that is revolutionizing the game of golf.

Independent tests by GolfTest USA and Golf Etc. showed that in nearly every category tested, from club head speed, launch angle, side spin, back spin to carry distance, JumboMax Grips outperformed standard golf grips. Once you try them you'll never want to go back to a "skinny" grip again.

Dominant Golf, LLC is the parent company and manufacturer of JumboMax Golf Grips. The company was created with the goal of developing a better way for people to learn, play and love the game of golf. The JumboMax Grip was designed with computer and laboratory technologies and has been studied extensively on golf ranges and courses with golfers of varying skill levels including low, intermediate and high handicap players.

www.JumboMax.com