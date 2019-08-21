Get New Lamkin Grips Installed For Free

With just a few days left on its offer of free grip installation at participating Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy locations, Lamkin Grips is encouraging golfers to capitalize on the offer, refresh their game, and get a grip on the rest of their season.

With free installation available on any set of 8 or more Lamkin grips or any Lamkin putter grip, golfers across the U.S. can experience the performance benefit of having a great connection to their club, whatever their preference. Options available include Lamkin’s critically acclaimed Sonar line that offers a tacky, comfortable connection to the club combined with superior traction from Lamkin’s proprietary Fingerprint Technology. The Sonar line offers options in original design, wrap style – with a slightly tackier feel, or SONAR Tour with a firmer yet comfortable finish designed for golfers with higher swing speeds.

Among the putter grips on offer is the new Sink Fit line that offers a variety of options suited for any golfer that wants to develop a smooth, consistent putting stroke. With pistol, skinny pistol, and larger straight shape options available in both rubber and polyurethane, the Sink Fit line has an option for every style of putter. And with Lamkin’s Fingerprint technology providing the most confident connection, any golfer will feel the benefit of putting with Lamkin.

With these two new lines on offer along with the entire collection of Lamkin’s Tour proven grips – including the iconic Crossline – every golfer will find the right grip for their game. But you need to be quick as the offer of free gripping ends Sunday, August 25.

Check out the Lamkin website at www.lamkingrips.com/find-a-retailer for your nearest participating location.