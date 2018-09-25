Tour Edge Unveils Exotics EXS Fairway Metal, Hybrid

On the heels of its recent rollout of the Exotics EXS driver, Tour Edge now adds the Exotics EXS fairway metal and hybrid to its new product mix.

The clubs feature a myriad of game-enhancing innovations including a Flight Tuning System (FTS) that includes 11-gram and 3-gram interchangeable weights, Cup Face Technology with Variable Face Thickness (VFT Technology) for an expanded sweet spot, multi-material usage of Carbon Fiber for ideal weight distribution and a new and improved SlipStream Sole for faster clubhead speed through the turf. They are available worldwide on November 1, 2018.

The fairway metals’ FTS Technology allows adjustable sole weights to be moved to two alternate settings; an 11-gram weight in the heel, 3-gram weight in the rear for lower spin, slice-reducing shape and a medium launch and then the 3-gram weight in the heel and 11-gram weight in the rear for medium spin, neutral shape and a higher launch. Additional weight screws can be purchased as a kit that includes 6-gram, 9-gram and 14-gram weights.

In the hybrids the CG location of the EXS is positioned closer to the face for less spin, creating a trajectory that fights wind and increases roll. The 4-gram sole weight can be adjusted to another weight to increase swing weight in the club and to further reduce spin. Additional weight screws can be purchased as an EXS hybrid weight kit that includes 7-gram and 10-gram weights.

Both types of club features premium exotic metals; a brand new United States manufactured, high-density Carpenter steel in the fairways and Japanese HT980 steel cup face in the hybrids. In both cases, the hyper-strength strength steel is quench-hardened, a special heating technique that takes 750 degrees to provide an extreme amount of strength while allowing for a thinner face.

The aerodynamics in the EXS fairway wood are greatly enhanced by new and improved wider SlipStream speed channels on the sole that create a faster clubhead speed due to smoother turf interaction. The CG location of the EXS is positioned closer to the face for less spin, creating a trajectory that fights wind and increases roll.

An ultra-premium Tensei CK Blue 2G shaft series by Mitsubishi Chemical is the chosen stock shaft for both fairway metals and hybrids. The fairway metals are available in five different lofts; 13, 15 and 17 degree 3-woods, an 18 degree 5-wood and a 21 degree 7-wood. The 15 degree 3-wood is available in left handed. The hybrids are available in five different lofts; 17 degrees, 19 degrees, 22 degrees, 25 degrees and 28 degrees.

$229.99/$199.99 | www.touredge.com