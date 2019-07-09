Tour Edge Adds Hybrids, Iron-Woods To Hot Launch 4 Lineup

Tour Edge continues its advancement of its popular Hot Launch 4 line with new hybrids and individual HL4 Iron-Woods.

Tour Edge hybrids and iron-woods have been setting standards for decades as industry pioneers in hybrid club advancements. The Tour Edge R&D team continues that tradition with the HL4 line.

The HL4 hybrids features a thinner and lighter forged 17-4 stainless steel crown that provides faster club and ball speeds, while also featuring higher MOI properties, which is a consistent performance upgrade throughout the entire HL4 line.

“The HL4 hybrids are as good as it gets because it achieves exactly what I designed it to do: hit the ball long, high and straight,” said Glod. “Get ready for the ultimate launching experience.”

The newly designed HL4 Iron-Wood features a re-designed shape with a thinner forged face for more spring-like effect and distance. The upgraded distance is about a club longer over the previous Hot Launch iron-woods.

“I put everything I’ve learned since launching the world’s first iron-wood over 15 years ago into the HL4 Iron-Wood for my most versatile design yet,” said Glod.

Glod coined and patented the iron-wood name in 1999 and is a leading designer in golf in hollow body irons.

HL4 is the fourth release in the award-winning Hot Launch series from Tour Edge founder and master club designer, David Glod. HL4 features a complete lineup from driver to irons, all designed to fill a niche as the best technology and performance at a mid-tier price point.

HL4 Hybrid

More weight in the sole of the HL4 Hybrid lowers the CG and raises MOI for optimal feel, launch and forgiveness.

Cup Face technology combined with Variable Face Thickness technology provides greater distance from more contact points on the face that results in better off-center hit distance.

The redesigned face of the HL4 Hybrid is thinner and produces more face flex and greater distance, making these hybrids the ideal long iron replacements for every level of golfer.

A high-toe face design delivers greater forgiveness and an expanded sweet spot across the face. The low-profile face design combined with a redistribution of weight into the sole lowers the center of gravity making this hybrid incredibly easy to launch.

HL4 Iron-Wood

Available individually or as a complete set, the newly designed HL4 Iron-Wood features increased head volumes for more forgiveness and a thinner forged face for more spring-like effect and distance.

The iron-wood combines a hollow hyper-steel body with a super-thin forged steel face for maximum club and ball speeds.

More weight in the sole of the clubhead combined with the perimeter weighting properties of a hollow body design increases launch angle and forgiveness on every shot.

The new Rear Inverted Crown technology lowers the CG for the highest-launching iron-woods to date.

Variable Face Thickness technology in both the hybrid and the iron-wood provides more contact points on the face that equates to better off-center hit distance.

The Power Channel on the sole behind the club face of both the hybrid and the iron-wood is wider and deeper for better weight distribution and increased face flexing. The Power Channel delivers amplified ball speed and less spin, as well as added forgiveness on shots struck lower on the face.

HL4 Custom Fitting

Tour Edge plans to have over 750 custom fitting centers across the country that will feature the mobile HL4 custom fitting bag and their industry leading 48-hour guaranteed delivery on custom fit orders. All custom fit specific orders turned into Tour Edge by 2:30 p.m. Central standard time will be built at Tour Edge headquarters in Batavia, Illinois, and shipped to any continental U.S. state in 48-hours time, either back to the Tour Edge fitting location or directly to the end consumer.

The Hot Launch 4 hybrid comes in 19, 22, 25 and 28 degree lofts. All lofts will be available in right and left-handed models at a retail price of $119.99.

The Hot Launch 4 Iron-Wood is available in 18, 20, 23, 26, 29, 32, 36, 40, 44, 49, 54 and 59 degree lofts. All lofts will be available in right and left-handed models. The individual HL4 Iron-Wood are priced at $79.99 in KBS Tour 90 steel shafts and $89.99 in graphite.

The HL4 series features an upgraded UST Mamiya graphite shaft that offers enhanced tip stability. It is available in Ladies, A-flex, Regular and Stiff shafts ranging from 45 to 65 grams.

The line has also been upgraded to a Lamkin Z5 multi-compound grips that features distinct hand-placement zones. A larger Midsize grip is now available as a custom option.

All HL4 clubs will be available August 1st at an authorized Tour Edge retailer.

www.touredge.com