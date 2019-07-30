Titleist TS Hybrids Put Tour Speed In Reach

Born from the Titleist Speed Project, the new Titleist TS hybrids represent a new standard in hybrid performance—combining the explosive speed and distance of TS metalwoods with the advanced technology that has made Titleist the most played hybrids on the PGA Tour.

For dedicated golfers—and Titleist Golf Club R&D engineers—hybrids are considered scoring clubs, not rescue clubs. The new TS2 and TS3 hybrids, benefitting from the innovations of the Titleist Speed Chassis, allow players to replace their long irons with even more speed, launch and precision:

The tremendously forgiving TS2 hybrids maximize performance for players who have a sweeping delivery to the ball—delivering high launch and easy distance. The larger profile is designed for players who prefer the look of a fairway metal.

The fast-launching TS3 hybrids produce outstanding distance and control for players who hit down on the ball—offering mid launch, precise distance and iron-like control. The compact, square toe shape is designed for players who want more of an iron look.

“Pretty much every golfer we’ve had test a TS hybrid has had the same reaction – these things just go,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing. “When it comes to the world of golf clubs, hybrids don’t always generate the type of excitement you see with other categories. But with TS hybrids, our R&D team has developed a hybrid that players will start thinking about as their go-to club. A club they just can’t wait to hit.”

FREE TRIAL & FITTINGS

Beginning Aug. 8, golfers can experience the speed of Titleist TS hybrids by attending a Titleist Fitting and Trial event (including Titleist Thursdays) being held at hundreds of locations nationwide. Find an event, or book a free fitting with a Titleist Product Specialist.

TS hybrids are available in golf shops worldwide beginning Aug. 30.

TS HYBRID PERFORMANCE & TECHNOLOGY

The improved performance of TS hybrids is driven by the innovative Titleist Speed Chassis, featuring technologies originally developed for TS drivers and fairways and now optimized for each hybrid shape:

Thinner, faster face. The fastest hybrid face Titleist has ever made (16 percent thinner than prior generation 818 hybrids)—delivers faster ball speeds and increased forgiveness.

Optimized Weight Distribution. Refined crown and face thicknesses create a lower CG for higher launch and lower spin. The resulting MOI is up to 10 percent higher on average than 818, creating a powerful combination of speed and stability.

“Titleist hybrids were already by far the industry leader for hybrid performance, speed and distance—and now we’ve taken that to another level with these TS models,” said Stephanie Luttrell, Director, Metalwoods Development, Titleist Golf Club R&D. “By taking everything we learned in developing TS drivers and fairways and implementing those technologies into our hybrid platform, we’ve been able to improve our speed and distance performance while maintaining the incredible playability that makes these hybrids scoring clubs—that easy, consistent distance that launches high and lands soft, closer to the hole.”

TWO WAYS TO SPEED

Like their driver and fairway counterparts, TS hybrids bring more speed to golfers through two distinct designs. The new TS2 is a scoring club built for distance with maximum forgiveness across the face, while TS3 offers outstanding distance with shot-shape customization through the adjustable Magnetic SureFit CG. Both models feature Titleist’s patented SureFit hosel with 16 independent loft and lie settings to create a more consistent and optimized ball flight through precision fitting. Lofts for the TS2 range from 17 to 27 degrees; for the TS3 they range from 19 to 25 degrees.

PREMIUM STOCK SHAFTS

The TS stock shaft lineup extends to TS hybrids with four aftermarket models – KURO KAGE Dual Core Black 60 (High launch and moderate spin), TENSEI AV Series Blue 70 (Mid launch and spin), HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 (Low/mid launch and spin) and Even Flow T1100 White 90(Low launch and spin) – developed by the game’s top shaft manufacturers using insights from Titleist’s industry-best motion capture and consumer testing. Custom shaft choices are available.

$279 | www.titleist.com