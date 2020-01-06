TaylorMade Unveils SIM Metalwoods

TaylorMade is pushing the metalwood envelope yet again with its all-new SIM family, highlighted by drivers, fairways and hybrids.

SIM Drivers

With an asymmetric sole design and enhanced Inertia Generator, SIM drivers rely on geometry to unlock the next frontier of performance. A series of shape-inspired innovations work in unison to improve forgiveness while also increasing aerodynamics and clubhead speed at the most critical stage of the swing – the last three feet (one meter) of the swing prior to impact.

Known as the speed generation zone, this is where the most meaningful increase of clubhead speed occurs. At the Tour level, players commonly accelerate from 90 mph to 120 mph in that moment of truth. SIM drivers are engineered to improve aerodynamics, and thus clubhead speed, through this critical phase of the golf swing.

SIM, SIM Max and SIM Max•D drivers feature a raised crown and sole to reduce drag and improve airflow throughout the swing. While raising the crown and sole improves aerodynamics, it typically comes with a tradeoff in the form of higher CG projection. However, the SIM family of drivers counteract that with the Inertia Generator positioned low and back with a heavy steel weight at the rear of the club. This design element moves the CG projection very low, optimizing launch conditions and increasing MOI – providing additional forgiveness for the golfer.

TaylorMade’s journey to SIM began with the lightweight carbon composite technology the company has developed over the course of the last 15 years. The fifth-generation carbon composite material, which was refined throughout the lifespan of the popular M series, was the key to unlocking a series of new geometric opportunities for TaylorMade engineers.

By using carbon materials to construct the crown and sole paneling of all drivers, designers saved a considerable amount of weight.

New for 2020 is an ultra-light weight chromium carbon crown with a chalk white topline that creates contrast with the black clubface to help frame the ball at address and improve alignment.

In 2019, TaylorMade took Twist Face – the revolutionary face curvature that’s designed to straighten ball flight – to the next level of performance with Speed Injected Twist Face.

This technology allows the company to push ball speeds near the legal limit for every driver in the SIM family, particularly on off-center hits. There are three key features that allow this to occur.

Ultra-thin Titanium face with redesigned Inverted Cone Technology (ICT) Variable amounts of injected resin based on testing of the face

A proprietary algorithm to tune each head

Every driver head is inspected, measured and tuned to maximize speed and to ensure conformity

The SIM driver features Sliding Weight Technology that allows for up to +/- 20 yards of draw or fade bias. For even further personalization, the 2-degree Loft Sleeve allows for the adjustment of the loft, lie angle and face angle of the driver. The Loft Sleeve is available on all three models, while Sliding Weight Technology is only offered in SIM.

The SIM Max driver is designed to deliver maximum forgiveness, while the SIM Max•D is engineered to help golfers avoid the right side of the course via a strategically placed heel-bias internal weight and divergent topline masking, which makes the driver look more open at address helping golfers close the face at impact.

The SIM Max has an 8% larger face than SIM, while Max•D has an 18% larger face.

SIM Fairways

The iconic V Steel design has been reinvented with the new SIM family of fairway metals. Advanced shaping combines with a V Steel sole to improve turf interaction and playability from various lies.

A more rounded leading edge improves the club’s initial contact with the turf, while the V Steel sole further raises heel and toe sections of the sole away from the ground andimproves versatility. These design features combine to significantly reduce turf contact area in SIM, SIM Max and SIM Max•D fairways, reducing ground friction which can positively influence both clubhead speed and ball speed.

Matching the aesthetics of the driver family, the chromium carbon crown and contrasting chalk white color help frame the ball at address and improve alignment.

The fairway is a 180cc titanium head that combines a lightweight carbon construction with a revolutionary new ZATECH titanium face and a heavy 80g steel sole weight. The strategically positioned weight creates an extremely low CG that allows for increased ball speed, higher launch and improved forgiveness on low-face hits.

The 185cc SIM Max steel fairway woods are constructed using strong and durable C300 face material. Also featuring the reinvented V Steel for exceptional versatility from all lies, the SIM Max is designed for higher launch and peak trajectories, with extremely long distance and improved playability.

The oversized 190cc SIM Max•D has been optimized for forgiveness and golfers seeking a draw bias design. Like SIM drivers, the fairway woods feature progressive head sizes to provide greater forgiveness to the players who need it the most.

TaylorMade introduced Twist Face to its fairway metal lineup in 2019 and has carried the revolutionary technology into each SIM offering. Like the SIM drivers, the faces have been modified to counteract the gear effect on common mis-hits in the high-toe and low-heel.

The Speed Pocket has been engineered to provide increased ball speed to the entire face while improving forgiveness on low-face impacts. A slot insert has also been designed to sit flush with the sole to improve sole interaction and eliminate turf drag from the Speed Pocket, aligning with the performance goals of V Steel.

SIM Max Rescue

As a long-iron replacement, it’s imperative that hybrids be versatile and playable in all conditions. That’s why TaylorMade has incorporated V Steel technology into a hybrid for the first time in the company’s history with SIM Max Rescue. The clubhead is engineered to deliver improved turf interaction and reduced friction when playing from various lies. A reshaped leading edge works in conjunction with V Steel to further improve playability and strike conditions.

Designers rounded the toe and adjusted the face angle to give SIM Max Rescue a more confidence-inspiring shape at address for all levels of golfers. It utilizes the same C300 Steel face used in the fairway woods to help improve ball speed, durability and overall performance. The corrective technologies of Twist Face and Speed Pocket offer improved performance and forgiveness on mis-hits on the toe, heel and low on the face.

Drivers $549.99 , Fairways $399.99, Rescue $249.99 | www.taylormadegolf.com