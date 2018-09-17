New Titleist TS Fairway Metals Take Speed Seriously

The new Titleist TS fairway metals, born from the insights and technical breakthroughs of the Titleist Speed Project, are designed to drive faster ball speed with higher launch, lower spin and increased MOI for more distance and game-changing forgiveness.

The new TS2 and TS3 fairways — available in golf shops Sept. 28 with fitting events at locations nationwide — provide distinct performance benefits similar to their TS2 and TS3 driver counterparts. TS2 is the longest, most forgiving Titleist fairway wood ever, generating explosive speed with forgiveness and accuracy across the face. TS3 delivers speed-tuned performance through Titleist’s adjustable SureFit CG technology with dynamic forgiveness and shot control.

The future of “Titleist Speed” is driven by several key innovations that combine to form the new Titleist Speed Chassis:

Ultra-Thin Crown. Reduction in crown thickness – 27 percent thinner than the prior generation 917 fairways – allows weight to be shifted lower and deeper.

Thinner, Faster Face. Refined VFT (variable face thickness) delivers faster ball speeds and increased forgiveness.

Optimized Weight Distribution. Refined crown and face thicknesses create a lower CG for higher launch and lower spin. The resulting MOI is up to 11 percent higher than 917, creating a powerful combination of speed and stability

An enhanced Active Recoil Channel (ARC) merges with the Titleist Speed Chassis to launch the ball off the face with higher launch, lower spin and more speed. ARC 3.0 has a taller design than its prior generation, producing even greater face flexibility for a more consistent deflection and increased ball speeds across the face. While the Titleist Speed Chassis obsoleted the need for ARC in TS drivers, it remained a crucial technology for TS fairways due to shots being hit off the turf, low on the face.

TS fairways bring more speed to golfers through two distinct designs. Similar to TS drivers, TS2 fairways lets golfers swing aggressively with maximum forgiveness across the face, and TS3 offer an adjustable sweet spot for speed-tuned performance. Both models feature Titleist’s patented SureFit hosel with 16 independent loft and lie settings to create a more consistent and optimized ball flight through precision fitting.

The TS fairways stock shaft lineup features four new aftermarket models – KURO KAGE Black Dual Core 55 (High launch, moderate spin), TENSEI AV Series Blue 65 (Mid launch and spin), HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 (Low/mid launch and spin) and Even Flow T1100 White 75 (Low launch and spin) – developed by the game’s top shaft manufacturers using insights from Titleist’s industry-best motion capture and consumer testing. Each of these shafts will be making their market debut with TS fairways. Custom shafts are also available.

$299 | www.titleist.com