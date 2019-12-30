XXIO Unveils Eleven And X Clubs

XXIO expands its collection of premium lightweight golf equipment in 2020 with the all-new XXIO Eleven and X golf clubs. Both families of clubs officially launch in North America on January 21.

“We’re different than any other brand in the market, just as our new tagline suggests, and in 2020, we’ll showcase our differences to more players than we ever have before,” said Chuck Thiry, Vice President of XXIO USA. “We encourage all players to come out and ‘Experience the Difference’ of XXIO. My guess is that if you give us a try, you’ll see a ball flight that you haven’t seen in a very long time.”

Weight Plus

XXIO Eleven and X both feature XXIO’s new Weight Plus technology, which helps produce a more consistent and powerful swing. Weight Plus is a breakthrough achievement that pushes our high balance point clubs to the next level.

Weight Plus works by using up to 13g of brass and rubber weights placed in the butt end of every XXIO shaft. That mass behind the hands operates on the principle of a lever, assisting in the takeaway and reducing the effort required to swing each golf club.

XXIO Eleven Men’s and Ladies

For more than 10 generations, XXIO has focused on delivering real innovations and easier golf to moderate swing speed players.

With XXIO Eleven, a wholly redesigned cup face structure and profoundly lightweight shaft combines to produce fast, forgiving, and easy to swing golf clubs.

“We’ve been developing lightweight equipment for nearly two decades now,” Thiry said. “That kind of experience gives you a real understanding of, not only the benefits of lightweight, but also the benefits of accompanying technologies that you can pair with lightweight to make the products perform even better. With our new Weight Plus counterbalancing technology, we are further pushing the limits of high balance point. It’s the combination of lightweight and high balance point that makes XXIO Eleven a game changer for moderate swing speed players.”

Key technologies include:

Weight Plus: Brass and rubber weights in the butt-end of each club raise balance points to unprecedented heights. The effect is a smooth and easy swing that also helps you consistently find the ideal top-of-swing position for more power.

Star Frame: XXIO Eleven’s Driver uses a Star Frame rib structure to support a sole thickness of just .45mm, redistributing weight for improved launch and forgiveness.

Cup Face: XXIO Eleven’s Driver, Fairway Woods, and Hybrids feature a powerful yet normalized cup face that is fastest on center strikes and miss-hits alike.

Cannon Sole: A uniquely shaped weight pad in the XXIO Eleven Woods and Hybrids creates space for a larger cup face, which in turn boosts speed and distance.

Double Undercut Cavity: Two slots cut into the iron body just behind the face dramatically increase flexibility for explosive ball speed and distance.

Retail prices are $199.99 for a single graphite iron, $299.99 for the XXIO Eleven Hybrids, $399.99 for the XXIO Eleven Fairway Woods and $649.99 for the XXIO Eleven Driver. XXIO Eleven Ladies is available in blue or rich Bordeaux color schemes.

X

The new X model is a premium set of woods and irons that helps more accomplished golfers experience the benefits of lightweight and high balance point club design. The X irons are forged in a more compact shape for enhance workability, while the driver features a carbon sole for a more muted sound a feel these golfers prefer.

“X takes the same XXIO philosophy – lightweight and easy to swing – but is designed for better players” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development. “We’re targeting golfers who have typically played ‘players’ golf equipment, but are starting to see distance declines in their game.”

Key technologies:

Weight Plus: Brass and rubber weights in the butt-end of each club raise balance points to unprecedented heights. The effect is a smooth and easy swing that also helps you consistently find the ideal top-of-swing position for more power.

Carbon Fiber Sole: X’s Driver uses a lightweight carbon fiber sole to redistribute weight for improved launch and forgiveness.

Cup Face: X’s Driver, Woods, and Hybrids feature a powerful yet normalized cup face that is fastest on center strikes and miss-hits alike.

Cannon Sole: A uniquely shaped weight pad in the X Woods and Hybrids creates space for a larger cup face, which in turn boosts speed and distance.

Speed Groove: X Irons have a milled speed groove on the backside of their faceplate. This channel around the perimeter flexes at impact, rebounding added energy back into the ball for incredible distance.

“X allows a wider audience to experience the difference of XXIO,” Brunski said. “It’s easy distance and easy forgiveness, built without sacrifices.”

Retail prices are $199.99 for a single steel iron, $299.99 for the X Hybrids, $399.99 for the X Fairway Woods and $699.99 for the new X Driver.

XXIO Putters

Milled from a single billet of forged 303 stainless, the new XXIO Putters offer an extremely stable putting platform with exceptionally premium feel.

Tungsten weights in the toe and heel expand MOI for more stability and more consistency on the green. The XXIO Mallet Putter is available in 33-inch, 34-inch, and 35-inch lengths for while the XXIO Blade Putter is available at 34-inch length. Both retail for $299.99.

XXIO Golf Balls

XXIO Eleven and X golf balls offer better performance for moderate swing speed players. These golf balls are crafted for the moderate swing speed golfer and reduce the shock of impact for enhanced comfort on all shots.

XXIO Eleven delivers an extremely soft feel with low spin and maximum distance off the tee. Meanwhile, X golf balls are designed for players with slightly higher swing speeds who benefit from more distance off the tee and additional spin when attacking the green.

XXIO Eleven golf balls are available in White and Ruby Red, while X golf balls are available in White. Both are $49.99 per dozen.

www.xxiousa.com